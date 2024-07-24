Summer of Savings: Duke Energy shares do-it-yourself projects to help Florida customers maximize energy efficiency

Company offers easy, low- to no-cost tips to lower energy use, increase savings



Duke Energy Florida lowered rates twice so far this year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy Florida is showing customers easy do-it-yourself projects to help maximize energy efficiency through the peak of the sizzling summer heat.

The company has also decreased rates in January and again in June. Residential customers are paying approximately $17 per 1,000 kWh less today, compared to one year ago.

Customers can add to those savings by leveraging low- to no-cost projects to manage energy use and maximize savings.

"At Duke Energy, we want to empower our customers with the knowledge and tools they need to take control of their energy efficiency," said Melissa Seixas, Duke Energy Florida state president. "There are simple solutions that will help lower energy use while also helping to lower monthly energy bills."

Do-it-yourself energy efficiency projects for your home

These resources offer step-by-step instructions for completing energy efficiency projects around your home:

Install switch and outlet seals . When cooled air escapes, your home's cooling system has to work harder. Installing seals behind electric switches and outlets on exterior walls helps keep the cool air in and warm air out. Video and B-roll

. When cooled air escapes, your home's cooling system has to work harder. Installing seals behind electric switches and outlets on exterior walls helps keep the cool air in and warm air out. Video and B-roll Apply weatherstripping to doors . Keep cooled air inside your home with self-adhesive weatherstripping on door frames. Video and B-roll

. Keep cooled air inside your home with self-adhesive weatherstripping on door frames. Video and B-roll Caulk around windows and doors . Applying a bead of caulk around windows and doors is a simple way to keep cool air inside. Video and B-roll

Applying a bead of caulk around windows and doors is a simple way to keep cool air inside. Video and B-roll Replace showerhead . You can reduce the amount of water you use by about 30% after replacing your showerhead with a low-flow model. This feature also cuts down on energy usage if you have an electric water heater. Video and B-roll

. You can reduce the amount of water you use by about 30% after replacing your showerhead with a low-flow model. This feature also cuts down on energy usage if you have an electric water heater. Video and B-roll Install a faucet aerator. An aerator on the kitchen faucet will use less water, conserve energy and lower your energy costs. Video and B-roll

Use our website or the Duke Energy app to track your energy usage down to the hour, day or week with the goal of understanding when your energy use is spiking and adjusting habits that may be driving it up. Simply sign into your online account or create one here.

For more energy-saving information, visit duke-energy.com/SummerSavings.

Duke Energy Florida, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, owns 12,300 megawatts of energy capacity, supplying electricity to 2 million residential, commercial and industrial customers across a 13,000-square-mile service area in Florida.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious clean energy transition, keeping reliability, affordability and accessibility at the forefront as the company works toward net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including expanded energy storage, renewables, natural gas and nuclear.

More information is available at duke-energy.com and the Duke Energy News Center. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook, and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

