Summer of Sockeye Salmon Kicks Off in Bristol Bay, Alaska USA - English

News provided by

Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

World's largest source of wild sockeye salmon forecast to deliver 37 million fish, a strong follow-up to last year's record-setting harvest

BRISTOL BAY, Alaska, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated annual wild sockeye salmon season in Bristol Bay, Alaska has officially commenced and fishermen are gearing up for what is expected to be one of the most bountiful in history. The 2023 harvest runs through September, and is forecast to be among the top five strongest in the last 20 years, estimating a haul of around 37 million fish. This means plenty of delicious, wild sockeye salmon in restaurants and grocery stores nationwide, making this sure to be the summer of sockeye.

Continue Reading

In 2022, Bristol Bay had the largest wild sockeye salmon harvest on record, bringing more than 60 million fish (104% higher than the 20-year average). While this season is unlikely to top that record, it is still anticipated to be 40 percent greater than the average annual run recorded since 1963. The flavor-packed fish is available at retailers nationwide at seafood counters or in the freezer case with many promotions running throughout the summer, driving wild sockeye salmon to one of its most affordable prices in recent years.

Retailers across the U.S., from national chains to regional specialty stores, are gearing up to bring fresh Bristol Bay sockeye salmon to eager customers this summer throughout more than 8,000 stores, coast to coast. If you see sockeye salmon in the grocery store or on menus this year, chances are it came from Bristol Bay.

"We are very excited to kick off the season," says Andy Wink, Executive Director of the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association (BBRSDA). "With the harvest projected to be similar to years past, consumers can expect wild sockeye to be widely accessible and affordable for all of their summer meals and cookouts." The robust harvests of the last few years reflect the collaborative work between the Bristol Bay fishers, biologists, local community, and seafood processors that make up the industry.

Bristol Bay, Alaska is home to the largest wild salmon run on the planet and produces half of the world's supply of wild sockeye salmon. Its six major river systems support thousands of fishermen and millions of wild sockeye salmon. The pristine environment has been the foundation for 130 years of sustainable harvesting by generations of small boat fishermen. In 1959, Alaska became the only state to include sustainable fishing within its constitution, meaning consumers can feel good about how it's harvested and know that all Bristol Bay sockeye salmon is wild and sustainable.

Alaska sockeye, also known as red salmon, is one of the most popular salmon species due to its deep crimson color and rich flavor. The fish is loaded with omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA), which are essential for promoting heart health, suppressing inflammatory responses, and improving brain function. Sockeye is also naturally high in many essential vitamins and minerals, and boasts the highest vitamin D content of any salmon species. 

Wild sockeye salmon can be found fresh throughout the harvest season, as well as frozen, canned, or smoked year-round. Bristol Bay fishermen often freeze their catch just after it leaves the water, locking in nutrients, maintaining quality, and helping to reduce food waste. The firm texture of sockeye makes it perfect for almost all preparation techniques, including grilling, broiling, sautéing, roasting, poaching, steaming, and smoking, making it the perfect protein for any summer dish. For more information, cooking tips and more visit www.bristolbaysockeye.org.

About Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association: 

The Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association is a fishermen-funded group with the mission to increase the value of the Bristol Bay fishery through education, quality outreach, and marketing.

Contact:
Media: Josie Curtis, [email protected] 
Industry: Lilani Dunn, [email protected] 

SOURCE Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association

Also from this source

STRONG HARVEST MEANS INCREDIBLE DEALS FOR WILD SOCKEYE SALMON NATIONWIDE

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.