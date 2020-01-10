Summer on a Poultry Farm Book Launch/Signing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Summer on a Poultry Farm," by Elen Krut has nothing to do with raising chickens but everything to do with the hatching of the spirit, heart, and mind. The fast-paced inspirational fiction uses a unique philosophy that invites the reader to follow along and apply the new principles to stop the dysfunctional patterns. The concept is unique because the readers do not have to wade through the traditional psychological theories. Instead, the "blue bird philosophy" questions and discredits the "persuasions" that have been guiding the reader's mind.

"Summer on a Poultry Farm" was inspired by the author's life events that took place in Staten Island, NY between the Memorial and Labor Day weekends. While traveling through the journey filled with challenges, rejection, and uncertainty, the author kept noticing just how many people are faced with similar issues on a daily basis. Fears and doubts don't discriminate between social and economical statuses, education, or profession and equally target all. The reader is welcomed to join the main character and explore his or her own journey to the "unknown." On the way, the reader is encouraged to apply the thinking patterns and concepts to own situations and challenge anything and everything that have been causing repetitious dysfunctional cycles.

Outstanding Debut - "In her semi-autobiographical literary debut, Ms. Krut has captured the essence of what lies within all of us when facing the constant stream of life's changes whether omnipresent or stealthily put aside. She is speaking to all of us who have experienced challenges and is certain to inspire the reader to do more, to live more, to do better, to not settle for less than what's deserved, to not put up with slights and injustices whether personally or professionally. I took this book with me on vacation and I could not put it down. I finished it in 2 days. I cannot wait for what comes next! Bring on the sequel. This is A MUST READ!"

Elen Krut, Esq., graduated with honors from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University and was admitted to practice in New York in 2017. Prior to law school, Ms. Krut graduated with a Master's degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Brooklyn College, CUNY. Ms. Krut currently practices law in Staten Island, NY.

Ms. Krut is professionally affiliated with the Richmond County Bar Association, where she serves on the board and is a co-chair of the New Lawyers Committee; she is also a member of the Staten Island Women's Bar Association.

Publications: New York Law Journal, November 2, 2019, Bar Associations Must Invest in Millennial Lawyers To Survive.

