Summer Program Targets Teen Gadget Addiction Epidemic

When teens arrive for SuperCamp's 6-day and 10-day residential programs held on college campuses, they turn in their phones. Each day throughout the program, they get access to their phones for just 15 minutes.

A focus of the program is on communication, collaboration and team-building skills to promote direct personal interaction. Training includes role playing in small groups, team challenges, conflict management techniques, and active listening and affinity activities to enhance relationships.

Ann Connors, mother of a 2017 SuperCamp graduate, says this about her daughter's experience, "She stated that what she gained from the great social encounters was equal to the benefits of the academic coaching. Her confidence and poise continue to improve."

The self-confidence that teens gain at SuperCamp from the new communication skills and learning how to move beyond their natural comfort zones further reduces their use of digital devices as a mechanism to avoid personal interaction.

"Culture is key at SuperCamp," says SuperCamp co-founder and president, Bobbi DePorter. "We create an engaging environment that encourages greater interaction among our students. By separating them from their mobile phones we're able to open them up to the world around them."

About SuperCamp®

SuperCamp, SuperCamp.com, is the originator of learning and life skills programs designed to prepare high school, middle school and incoming college students for college, career and life. Over 78,000 students have graduated from SuperCamp worldwide since it launched in 1982. In 2018, SuperCamp will be held at Stanford University, Villanova University, Southwestern University and the University of Central Florida in the United States and will feature 6-day and 10-day residential programs.

