Summer Refresh: Elie Saab Presented by Gabriel & Co

Saab, whose couture creations have bestowed the title of 'best dressed' on such stars as Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, Halle Berry, Rhianna and more, sees his current collection resplendent in bursts of scarlet, emerald, canary yellow, sky blue and bold florals as a rebirth of sorts. A sign that life goes on as long as we are here to appreciate it. What is even more uplifting is how Saab's spring collection pairs seamlessly with the romantic details found in Gabriel & Co. latest collections. From sprightly sexy Bujukan bracelets to delicate Gabby necklaces as well as stirring Amavida engagement rings and wedding bands the two designers are a match made in fashion heaven.

The complete Designer Flash Series collection brings designers from all walks of life and style together to showcase Gabriel & Co.'s wide range of offerings. Past installments have highlighted legendary brands such as Oscar de la Renta, Max Mara, Norma Kamali and more.

The interview and podcast featuring Norma Kamali is online now, available at: https://www.gabrielny.com/designer-flash-elie-saab-2021

