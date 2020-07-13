Summer Road Trip Tech: ESCORT MAX 3 Levels Up The Driving Experience With Connected Alerts And Long-Range Detection

CHICAGO, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ESCORT, the leader in premium radar and laser detection and driver awareness technology, today introduced the ESCORT MAX 3, a connected driver alert system with advanced features and access to the ESCORT driving community. With an extended detection range and advanced filtering capabilities, the MAX 3 is primed to recognize and validate legitimate road threats and deliver timely alerts about police activity, red light and speed camera locations, road hazards and accidents. As summer travel ramps up and the number of cars on the road increases, the MAX 3 makes high-end detection technology accessible for new users and a wide range of drivers, whether a commuter, road tripper or driving enthusiast.

The ESCORT MAX 3.

The new MAX 3 builds upon existing ESCORT products like the MAX 2 and iX with an upgraded technology platform. With greatly improved filtering intelligence to flag genuine alerts, users will receive accurate and actionable information to stay in-the-know and out of harm's way throughout their journeys. The MAX 3 also uses the patented AutoLearn® feature to learn and automatically reject false alerts with GPS, while its updateable IVT™ Filter minimizes interference from in-vehicle technology like blind spot monitoring and collision avoidance systems. Used alongside navigation apps like Waze, Google Maps or Apple Maps, the MAX 3 can verify and validate road alerts for the ultimate peace of mind.

"We are committed to providing today's drivers with smarter driver awareness solutions to take the guesswork out of the journey," said Gail Babitt, CEO of Cedar Electronics. "The ESCORT MAX 3 is uniquely designed to deliver on this promise with its impressive range, keen ability to discern threats from noise and access to real-time, reliable alerts when they're needed most. As more and more Americans opt for road travel this summer, we've designed our solutions to increase confidence behind the wheel and provide the most accurate, up-to-date information available to help drivers reach their destinations quickly and safely."

Fully connected, the MAX 3 is a truly modern driver alert system. MAX 3 owners can tap into over 100 million vehicle-to-vehicle driver alerts annually directly through the mobile ESCORT Live App® for information on all traffic and law enforcement cameras, live radar and laser reports, speed limit data, construction, road hazard, traffic and accident alerts. The combination of crowdsourced, database-driven and machine-generated alerts from other users, ESCORT detectors, and ESCORT's Defender Database, respectively, is a unique differentiator, and when paired with alerts from the detector, results in up-to-the-minute road condition and incident information that drivers can truly trust. With updatable software via USB connection to the driver's computer, the MAX 3 ensures that drivers always have the latest technology accompanying them behind-the-wheel for smart driving.

The ESCORT MAX 3 is available on escortradar.com and at most Best Buy locations nationwide for $399.99. It comes equipped with a patented magnetic mount for easy set-up in the vehicle, a SmartCord USB charger with AutoMute and a protective travel case.

For more information on the MAX 3 and other ESCORT products visit www.escortradar.com.

About ESCORT, Inc.

ESCORT is a leading manufacturer of high-performance radar and laser detectors and the patented ESCORT LiveTM real-time ticket protection network. ESCORT manufactures products under the ESCORT, REDLINE and MAX names. The company is part of Cedar Electronics; a leading global supplier of mobile and consumer products that consist of a portfolio of industry leading brands including Cobra Electronics and ESCORT. Additional information about ESCORT, Inc. is available at EscortRadar.com

SOURCE ESCORT, Inc.