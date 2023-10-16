Summer Science Program Receives $200 Million Bequest from the Estate of the Late Alum and Qualcomm Founder Franklin Antonio

The science education nonprofit will strengthen and expand its advanced immersion learning programs, reaching additional brilliant students around the world

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Science Program (SSP), a nonprofit offering an advanced science immersion experience to exceptional rising high school rising seniors, has received a nearly $200 million bequest from the estate of the late Franklin Antonio. Antonio was an SSP alum from the class of 1969, co-founder of San Diego chipmaking company Qualcomm and a scientist and philanthropist.

Summer Science Program is one of the longest-running research-based enrichment programs for exceptional high school students. Founded in 1959, the program offers motivated and high-achieving teenagers from around the world the opportunity to participate in rigorous, collaborative research projects in astrophysics, biochemistry and genomics at scientific research universities in the United States. Summer Science Program is designed to foster diversity in STEM through need-blind financial aid and by identifying participating students based on both academic and personal factors, including adversity faced and overcome.

"Summer Science Program has been transforming the lives of young people for decades, and our incredible alumni are a testament to the power of education and collaboration," said Michael McKay, chair of the board of Summer Science Program. "As an alumnus myself, I have been incredibly lucky to witness fellow SSPers like Franklin Antonio leading the way in science, technology and business. Thanks to his generous gift, we will be able to share the life-changing experience that is SSP with even more brilliant young people, and we're confident that his legacy will inspire generations of STEM and business leaders to come."

"We are incredibly humbled by and grateful for this generous gift from Antonio," said Frank Steslow, CEO of Summer Science Program. "Antonio was an exemplary person, and we're proud to call him an SSP alum. The bequest from his estate will profoundly improve our ability to accelerate the social and intellectual development of our next generation of scientists. Importantly, we'll be able to support bright students who've been historically excluded from high-caliber science education."

The bequest will play a pivotal role in strengthening and expanding SSP's existing programs, creating new programs and expanding the impact and reach of the organization, especially to students who may not have been aware or had the means to participate in the program previously. With these funds, SSP will continue its mission to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for scientific inquiry.

About Summer Science Program:
Summer Science Program is a science education nonprofit offering an inspiring learning immersion experience for exceptional high school students in fields of astrophysics, biochemistry and genomics. Founded in 1959, Summer Science Program is on a mission to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for STEM inquiry among the next generation of scientists. For more information, visit summerscience.org and follow Summer Science Program on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Summer Science Program

