Summer Sets Sail At The Queen Mary In Long Beach With Music Festivals, Movie Nights And Community Events

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Commons, a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm, invites guests to celebrate the arrival of summer at the iconic Queen Mary in Long Beach. With new immersive guest experiences including five music festivals, family movie nights, weekly murder mystery dinners and an all-day Fourth of July celebration, there are memories to be made at the Queen Mary all summer long.

"Summer is the perfect time to offer fresh experiences for visitors that focus on the elements we love most: music, community and our unique historic setting," said Chris Wilmoth, Director of Marketing for the Queen Mary. "The Queen Mary has always been an exciting summer destination for locals and visitors of all ages, and we look forward to another summer season of bringing people together for our unique and diverse entertainment offerings."

The Queen Mary's movie nights series attracts approximately 500 guests per event, and concerts welcome up to 15,000 guests. Since partnering with Goldenvoice in October 2017 and significantly expanding the ship's event schedule, Urban Commons has seen tremendous event success and increased traffic to the Queen Mary. Music lovers of all genres can find their groove this summer, with performances spanning from R&B and Hip-Hop to Urban Latin Fusion. Goldenvoice has driven 150,000 concert goers to the ship over the course of the partnership.

Due to the continued growth in attendance and success, the Queen Mary welcomes approximately 1.5 million unique visitors annually, accommodates approximately 3,500 hotel guests per week and welcomes an additional 10,000 monthly visitors for banquets. One of the Queen Mary's most notable and successful annual events is Dark Harbor, the ship's spooky Halloween attraction, featuring 23 nights of terror with mazes, live music and haunted rides, each September and October. Dark Harbor has hosted more than 650,000 haunt enthusiasts over the past five years.

To meet its steady and growing influx of visitors, Urban Commons continues to build out its programming and will soon move forward with plans for the all-inclusive entertainment destination, Queen Mary Island. In December 2018, Urban Commons completed upgrading and renovating the ship's structure and underutilized areas, including the Ghost and Legends tour, the event halls and meeting spaces as part of its plan to improve its famous attractions.

For information about the Queen Mary's events, history and to book a stay, visit www.queenmary.com.

About Urban Commons

Urban Commons is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development firm with a successful track record of developing, repositioning and rebranding assets throughout the United States. The company focuses on improving under-managed and under-utilized assets by developing innovative solutions that promote optimal economic, social and environmental returns. Since founding in 2008, Urban Commons has owned, operated and developed a variety of real estate properties including several dozen hotels, apartments, retail, office, and senior care, throughout the United States including the development of nearly one million square feet of commercial retail space. Website: www.urban-commons.com

