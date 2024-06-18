Summer Shedding Solutions: How to Choose Effective Cat Air Purifiers

Cat Care Expert Shares How to Choose High-Quality Cat Air Purifiers

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the arrival of summer, cat owners not only have to deal with high temperatures but also face challenges like cat shedding or unpleasant odors. To help with this, Wisesky's cat care expert, oliviakingmusic , shares some tips on selecting the best cat air purifiers to ensure a fresh and clean summer for you and your cats.

Pre-Filters: Capture Every Strand of Cat Hair

Cat air purifiers are primarily used to filter out larger particles like cat hair. Standard pre-filters can capture some hair, but they might not be effective when the machine stops running, or the filter becomes saturated.

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier features a unique vertical grille design that allows long cat hair to enter the grille and be captured effectively. This prevents secondary pollution and ensures a cleaner environment.

The purifier also efficiently captures dust and dander. It uses multi-gradient electrostatic material, and its disposable primary filter is easy to use, making it a convenient option specially designed for cats. It also features a 360-degree visible design, allowing you to monitor cat hair accumulation and know when to change the pre-filter, enhancing user-friendliness.

Powerful Purification: Efficient Air Cleaning

The purification capability of an air purifier is primarily indicated by its Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) and Cumulative Clean Mass (CCM) values. The higher the CADR value, the more air the machine can purify per hour, suitable for larger areas. The CCM value indicates the lifespan of the filter; the higher the value, the longer the filter lasts. It is recommended to choose products with high CADR and CCM values to ensure air purification efficiency and filter durability.

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier uses the WiseHEPA™ filtration system, combining an H13 HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter to remove 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.1 microns, effectively decomposing various air pollutants and absorbing smoke, odors, and cat smells.

High-Efficiency Sterilization: Protecting Cats and Family Health

To safeguard the health of cats and family members, it is crucial to select an air purifier with a 254nm wavelength UVC ultraviolet sterilization function. This ultraviolet light can kill mites, pollen allergens, and bacteria such as E. coli, as well as viruses like feline calicivirus and feline herpesvirus.

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier is equipped with a 254nm deep UVC sterilization feature that kills 99.9% of germs, ensuring the healthy growth of cats.

Quiet Design: Reducing Cat Stress

Cats are extremely sensitive to noise, and the sound of regular air purifiers can damage their hearing or even cause stress reactions. Therefore, when choosing an air purifier, the lower the noise level, the better. It is recommended to select products with noise levels not exceeding 65dB.

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier features a quiet mode and stress-proof fixed speed mode, ensuring cats can sleep peacefully at night and reducing stress reactions.

Safety Design: Preventing Electric Shocks and Stress

Ensure that the air purifier has a bite-resistant cord design to prevent cats from getting electric shocks. Choose a machine with an automatic power-off function that activates if the machine tips over, ensuring your cat's safety. Additionally, avoid purifiers with AUTO mode to prevent sudden changes in airflow that could stress your cat.

The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier features a 24V low-voltage design, making it safe even if bitten. Its anti-paw gap design prevents kittens' paws from getting stuck, and it eliminates the AUTO mode found in standard air purifiers to prevent startling your cat.

"Summer is a peak season for cat shedding, making it crucial to choose a high-quality cat air purifier for the health of both cats and families. The Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier, designed specifically for cats, effectively removes hair and odors while ensuring comfort and safety through its quiet and secure design," said Wisesky Cat Expert. "We invite everyone to learn how to choose the best air purifier for their cats."

Special Offers for the Summer

To promote healthier living this summer, the first 200 buyers of the Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier will receive 10 free filters.

About Wisesky

Wisesky is dedicated to integrating technology with home living, providing more user-friendly smart home appliances. With excellent technology and experience in air purification and water filtration, Wisesky is committed to promoting sustainable and healthy living in an environmentally friendly manner. Their products adhere to the WUE (Wisesky User Experience) design principle, incorporating advanced aerospace technology into home appliances to transform lives through technology.

SOURCE Nanjing Wisesky International Trade Co.,Ltd.