Summer Skincare Tips: Lots of Water, Plenty of Sunscreen, and Don't Forget to Moisturize

Luxury Limited Edition Venezia 1920 Plant-Based Skincare Products Are Coming to America

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Skin takes a beating during the summer months.

"The sun's harmful ultraviolet rays damage your skin, often leaving you with acne, sunburns, and heat rashes," said Gianluca Zin, founder of Venezia 1920, a global beauty brand based in Venice, Italy. "There are many skincare routines you can adopt to keep your skin safer from the UV rays."

Venezia 1920 skincare products will soon be available in the United States

Healthline.com suggests following these skincare tips during the summer:

Use sunscreen often

Keep moisturizing

Lighten up on the makeup

Use makeup with SPF

Exfoliate once or twice each week

Self-tan instead of sunbathing

Cover up with clothes, hats, and sunglasses

Wash your face but not too often

"These are common sense summer skincare tips," Zin said. "You have to be careful during the summer. While our grandparents might not have known about skin cancer caused by the ultraviolet rays of the sun, there is no excuse today."

Zin said Venezia 1920 has developed healthier plant-based skincare products without the harsh chemicals often used by other brands.

"As a global beauty brand, we understand what consumers want in their skincare products," Zin said. "People don't want potentially dangerous ingredients. They know that plant-based beauty products are safer and healthier.

"We use ingredients, such as Vitamins A and E, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Macadamia Oil, Ceramides, Chamomile Essential Oil, and Pomegranate, Zin added. "We don't use petroleum jelly and mineral oil*, parabens, heavy metals, including Nickel**."

Venezia 1920 skincare products include:

Intense Purifying Face Cleanser with Pomegranate and Black Currant

Anti-Aging Micellar Lotion with Marigold E Hamamelis

Super Moisturizing Cream With Aloe and Hyaluronic Acid

Lifting Cream with Damask Rose

Super Moisturizing Anti-Aging Cream with Tetravalent

Anti-Aging Vehicular Serum with Liposomes

Lifting Moisturizer Serum with Crystalskin

"Our skincare products will soon be available in the United States," Zin said. "For now, remember to follow summer skincare tips to make your summer enjoyable without having to deal with skin conditions that you can avoid."

For more information, email [email protected] .

* Except in massage oil

** Nickel <0.00001%

Media Contact:

Robert Grant

[email protected]

561-544-0719

SOURCE Venezia 1920