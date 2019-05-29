Summer Sorbet Sensation Packs a Pucker-Worthy Punch

Pucker Upper is a raspberry sorbet with an extra tart lemonade swirl which features sour sugar bits , a completely new ingredient, custom-designed for this Ben & Jerry's flavor. The raspberry sorbet base and extra tart lemonade swirl are certain to be a perfect pleaser for the end of any backyard barbeque. With a dairy coating around the bits, which prevents them from dissolving in sorbet, the flavor flirts with a bit of a sherbet approach while allowing the pockets of pucker to be preserved.

"After 13 years with the company, I don't think I've ever seen a flavor quite like this," said Laura Essaid, Ben & Jerry's Associate Brand Manager who helped with the new flavor creation process. "It's a perfect flavor for summer with a balance of sweet and sour, while light, fruity, and refreshing… plus, there's no grill required."

The pucker-worthy flavor featured both in pints and at the company's franchised Scoop Shop nationwide fills a niche in the sorbet category with only half a gram of fat and 110 calories per serving. The pint retails with a MSRP of $4.89.

So, if you're a sucker for sour, this Limited Batch flavor is packed with sour-powered pucker-uppertunities galore, from the uber tart and tangy twist of raspberry and lemonade sorbets to the sweet and sassy blast of sour sugar bits. Don't wait, as Pucker Upper will be the featured Limited Batch flavor for a limited time only in pints and at Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops nationwide. To find Pucker Upper near you visit, https://www.benjerry.com/flavors/pucker-upper-sorbet

As an aspiring social justice company, Ben & Jerry's believes in a greater calling than simply making a profit for selling its goods. The company produces a wide variety of super-premium ice cream, yogurt and sorbet using high-quality ingredients. Ben & Jerry's incorporates its vision of Linked Prosperity into its business practices in a number of ways including a focus on values-led sourcing. In 2015 the company completed its transition to using entirely non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) ingredients by source as well as to fully source Fairtrade-certified ingredients wherever possible, which benefits farmers in developing countries. Ben and Jerry's products are distributed in 35 countries in supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, franchise Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops, restaurants and other venues. Ben & Jerry's, a Vermont corporation and wholly-owned subsidiary of Unilever, operates its business on a three-part Mission Statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. Ben & Jerry's became a certified B Corp (Benefit Corporation) in 2012. The Ben & Jerry's Foundation's employee-led grant programs totaled $2.7MM in 2018 to support grassroots organizing for social and environmental justice around the country.

