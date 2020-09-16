Summer Spurs 30% Growth in Travel Apps as Consumers Look to Get Away

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- App Annie , the leader in mobile data and analytics, today released its latest analysis, showing global consumer spend in travel apps increased 30% during the summer months.

With consumers eager to book local getaways and plan future trips, the industry is showing positive signs of a comeback, with demand growing in apps such as accommodation, navigation and transportation.

Between the months of June - August 2020, the United States and European regions saw an acceleration in both consumer downloads and spend within travel apps compared to the three months prior. Globally, consumer spend also increased during this timeframe in the US (+30%), UK (+30%), Germany (+55%), France (+75%), Italy (+65%) and Russia (+40%).

In the United States, private home rentals grew in popularity, with VRBO seeing monumental growth in downloads this summer. The app experienced a 120% increase in downloads during June — August, 2020 compared to the three months prior. Trainline was among the breakout travel apps this summer in the UK — experiencing a 105% growth in downloads over the same time period.

As COVID-19 travel bans begin to ease and consumers seek vacation opportunities, navigation and transportation apps also have seen a boost. Companion apps for driving such as Speedbot in the US and park4night in Germany and France experienced some of the most growth in time spent, pointing to more people driving. Ryanair in the UK was the only airline to break into the top 10 likely due to increased travel within the European bubble.

"While the road to recovery may just be beginning for many travel companies impacted by the pandemic, these trends show increasing interest in travel among consumers and a willingness to spend on mobile. As mobile usage increases and regional pandemic guidelines remain dynamic, mobile apps act as leading indicators and reflections of consumer behavior. For travel companies, increased demand within sectors of travel indicates which mobile features to prioritize, what areas of opportunities exist for product development, and when marketing, user acquisition and partnership strategies should launch to tap into this demand early." — Lexi Sydow, Sr Market Insights Manager, App Annie

