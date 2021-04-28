Summer Starts Early at Dunkin' with New Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee and New Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte

CANTON, Mass., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' is serving up a bright beginning to summer, offering guests an early start to the season with a new hot coffee choice, a cool new way to enjoy a fan-favorite flavor, and a terrific new take on a toasty, tasty trend. Dunkin's summer lineup includes the new Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, new Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte, and new Bacon Topped Avocado Toast, along with new Dunkin' Coconut Refreshers. The brand also announced that all healthcare workers can get a free medium hot or iced coffee on National Nurses Day, May 6, no purchase necessary.

Dunkin's Sunny Start to Summer

Beginning today for a limited time, new menu items starting up summer at Dunkin' restaurants nationwide include:

Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee: Sunrise Batch, the newest hot coffee in the brand's Limited Batch Series, is a medium roast featuring notes of cocoa, tangy sweetness, and toasted nuts. To craft this bright, smooth, and full-bodied coffee, Dunkin' sourced beans from two highly regarded coffee regions: Kenya and Latin America . Sunrise Batch will be available for a limited time, with new Limited Batch Series coffees continuing to be introduced throughout the year.

"Summer is on the horizon and we're all ready for a bright start to the season, which is just what Dunkin' delivers with this flavorful new lineup," said Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing & Culinary at Dunkin'. "Full of color, sweetness, and fresh flavors, Dunkin's summer menu is packed with vibrant variety to keep guests running."

Dunkin' Brews a Thank You to all Healthcare Workers

From the very start of the pandemic, Dunkin' and its franchisees have offered their support and gratitude to healthcare professionals nationwide. In honor of National Nurses Day next week, the brand is once again showing its appreciation for these heroes' tireless efforts to keep us all healthy and safe. On Thursday, May 6, Dunkin' will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee – no purchase necessary – to all healthcare workers who visit participating Dunkin' restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.*

Dunkin' will be unveiling even more summer-inspired drinks, treats, and special offers throughout the season, so fans are encouraged to stay tuned during the weeks ahead to find out even more ways this summer runs on Dunkin'.

To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.dunkindonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin' blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog .

*ID required. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew, Limit 1 per guest. Dairy Alternatives, cold foam, flavors and espresso shots may be additional. Not valid on mobile orders.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 15 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

