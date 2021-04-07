Summer Street Capital Partners Announces Sale of Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC (www.summerstreetcapital.com), a private equity fund based in Buffalo, NY, announced that it has completed the sale of Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services (www.curtisbaymws.com), to Aurora Capital Partners of Los Angeles, following a competitive auction managed by Stifel. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Baltimore, MD, Curtis Bay is one of the only privately held, vertically integrated medical waste solutions providers in the country. Conceived and built in 1991 to provide a regional solution to medical waste management requirements for Maryland's hospitals, Curtis Bay operates the country's largest medical waste incinerator. Summer Street's vision to build a vertically integrated medical waste platform required new leadership and systems, capital improvements, acquisitions of collection and transfer assets, and expansion of the overall service offering. With the addition of several autoclaves and a collection network built around an expansive fleet and strategically located transfer stations, the company now provides comprehensive cradle-to-grave medical waste management solutions to thousands of customers extending along the east coast.

Curtis Bay CEO Mark Schifani noted, "Our partnership with Summer Street Capital has been incredibly rewarding, thanks to their support of our commitment to invest in developing and growing sustainable waste management solutions that generate the lowest possible carbon footprint. Through investments in both our facilities and our people, we were able to build a tremendous company focused on serving our healthcare providers and our community."

"Curtis Bay's success is the result of a dedicated and knowledgeable team's commitment to customers, employees, community and environment," said Brian D'Amico, Managing Partner at Summer Street Capital Partners. "It was important to management and Summer Street to find a new partner who would continue to support Curtis Bay's investments in technology and people, especially given the significant pipeline of opportunities in front of them. Aurora Capital's experience, expertise and people-driven partnership model make them a great fit for the Curtis Bay Team." Over the course of Summer Street Capital's ownership period, Curtis Bay completed numerous strategic acquisitions, expanded their service area throughout the eastern United States, and evolved to offer a range of waste management solutions demanded by healthcare providers operating in a highly regulated and complex environment.

ABOUT CURTIS BAY MEDICAL WASTE SERVICES

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, Curtis Bay Medical Waste Services provides comprehensive medical waste solutions including collection, transfer, transportation, recycling, waste reduction, sharps management, disposal, and consulting services to hospitals, medical offices, pharmacies, and other healthcare providers. The company is dedicated to delivering customized, professional responses to all medical waste disposal challenges. For more information about Curtis Bay, visit: www.curtisbaymws.com

ABOUT SUMMER STREET CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC

Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC, founded in 1999, is a Buffalo, NY-based private equity fund manager with committed capital focused on investing in small and middle-market companies in manufacturing as well as business and environmental services. The firm is a leading investor in the environmental services sector, with 20 years of experience acquiring and building companies in waste collection, transportation, and disposal across the eastern United States. Summer Street's investments support management buyouts, family transitions, corporate divestitures, growth financings, and recapitalizations. Visit www.summerstreetcapital.com for additional information.

About AURORA CAPITAL PARTNERS

Aurora Capital Partners is a leading private equity firm focused principally on control investments in middle-market companies with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. Aurora provides unique resources to its portfolio companies through its Strategy & Operations Program and its team of experienced operating advisors. Aurora's investors include leading public and corporate pension funds, endowments, and foundations active in private equity investing. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

ABOUT STIFEL

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com.

SOURCE Summer Street Capital Partners LLC

Related Links

http://www.summerstreetcapital.com

