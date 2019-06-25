Summer Street Capital Partners Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Launch of New Website

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC (www.summerstreetcapital.com) is celebrating 20 years with the launch of a new website focused on the people and relationships that have propelled the firm over the past two decades. "We hear from business owners that what matters most in selecting a financial partner is the people. We listened and replaced the private equity jargon with quotes directly from our team and the people who have partnered with us over the years," commented Jennifer Balbach, Partner. The new website streamlines the firm's investment strategy while showcasing the firm's personality.

On the 20th Anniversary, Founding and Managing Partner Mike McQueeney commented, "Over the years, our portfolio managers, referral sources and limited partners have helped us grow into better and more effective partners. This Anniversary is a celebration of our partners with whom we share our success." Summer Street Capital Partners was founded in 1999 by Mike McQueeney, Brian D'Amico and Jennifer Balbach, who are complemented by a tenured team of investment and financial professionals.

Summer Street Capital Partners, LLC, founded in 1999, is a Buffalo, NY-based private equity fund manager with committed capital focused on investing in small and middle market companies across the United States and Canada. The firm invests alongside talented managers, bringing capital and resources to support ambitious growth strategies. Summer Street's investments support management buy-outs, family transitions, corporate divestitures, growth financings, and recapitalizations. Visit www.summerstreetcapital.com for additional information.

