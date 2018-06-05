Summer: Time for Pool Parties, Barbecues, and Waterproof Flooring

NEW MONMOUTH, N.J., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- It's summertime, and for homeowners throughout the Tri-State area, that means staying cool any way you can. From pool parties and squirt guns to sprinklers and ice pops, families will be doing what it takes to beat the heat. But, says SMART Carpet and Flooring, think of the floors before you grab the hose.

Summer is all about pool parties and barbecues, which means you need this waterproof floor!

"Floors see a lot of foot traffic during the summer," said Brendan Phillips, SMART Carpet and Flooring founder and president. "Kids are out of school, friends and family are visiting, and everyone is constantly in and out of the house--often with wet feet. Fortunately, that doesn't have to mean floor damage, thanks to the waterproof flooring available today."

SMART Carpet and Flooring's top pick for 100% waterproof flooring: SONO, a German-engineered hard floor that's free of PVC, formaldehyde, phthalates, plasticizers and other compounds that can be harmful in plastic products. A new kind of laminate flooring, SONO is as durable as it is gentle.

Available in 26 high-end wood and stone patterns designed to complement any décor or style, SONO is a zero-waste, earth-friendly flooring choice, as evidenced by its GreenGuard Gold and Blue Angel certifications. And just as importantly, these floors are kept beautiful year-round with nothing more than regular sweeping and damp swiffering.

SONO is easily installed by a professional installer, and the flooring's composite core keeps it from expanding or contracting even in conditions like high heat or humidity that would put any other flooring to the test. SONO even absorbs sound--a plus in busy households.

Want waterproof flooring that works with the popular farmhouse style? Try SONO in the white-wood Solera or rugged gray Antique Winter. Prefer a sleek, modern look? Consider SONO in the charcoal stone Shadow Castle.

Summer's hot temperatures and often wet conditions are right around the corner, but SMART Carpet and Flooring's mobile showroom is, too. The company's flooring experts are trained to help clients pick the right flooring for their lifestyle right at home. This is no big box home store shopping experience, nor is it an overpriced, oversized flooring showroom. Instead, SMART Carpet and Flooring brings SONO and thousands of other flooring samples directly to homeowners, saving time and money. And those are two things everyone enjoys saving during the summer.

About SMART Carpet and Flooring

As the Tri-State area's original shop-at-home flooring provider with deep roots in New Jersey, SMART Carpet and Flooring eliminates the hassle of buying new carpet and flooring by doing everything at the client's home, where color and quality selection matter most. Because the company is a mill-direct buying service and not a store, SMART Carpet and Flooring customers can save up to 50% off typical store prices. SMART Carpet and Flooring includes everything from measuring and layout to quality padding, installation and financing.

Contact:

Danielle D'Angelo

SMART Carpet and Flooring

732-292-6100

196554@email4pr.com

http://www.smartcarpet.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-time-for-pool-parties-barbecues-and-waterproof-flooring-300659274.html

SOURCE SMART Carpet and Flooring

Related Links

http://www.smartcarpet.com

