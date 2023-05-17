Summer to See Rise in Customizable Travel Insurance Options

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand for summer travel surges and travel bookings soar, VisitorsCoverage, a global travel insurance marketplace, predicts a rise in customizable travel booking options. 

With the travel industry still grappling with staffing shortages, flight disruptions and inclement weather, it is more important than ever for travel insurers to find ways to offer travelers what they need most: flexibility. As more insurance companies offer add-on benefits like Cancel For Any Reason, Emergency Medical Evacuation, Rental Vehicle Damage, or even Pet Medical coverage travelers have more control over their travel protection options.

VisitorsCoverage, in collaboration with travel insurer, battleface, is proud to announce the launch of Discovery, a trip insurance plan for U.S. residents. "We know that the one-size-fits-all model doesn't work. Travelers are as unique as the trips they take; they need travel insurance options that recognize that," says VisitorsCoverage's CEO Rajeev Shrivastava

"We're thrilled to add Discovery, a customizable travel insurance plan from battleface to our marketplace. With Discovery, travelers can tailor their coverage to their exact needs, without paying for extras they don't want. This new addition is yet another reflection of our commitment to offering travelers the most suitable travel insurance options available, all in one convenient place," he says.

"At battleface, we pride ourselves on delivering relevant benefits based on actual itineraries and customer needs," says battleface CEO Sasha Gainullin. "Partnering with VisitorsCoverage extends our reach and delivers world-class travel protection through their award-winning travel insurance marketplace at VisitorsCoverage.com," he adds.

