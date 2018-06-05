Summer Travel Awaits: Silvercar Adds Audi A5 Cabriolet to its Fleet

Silvercar is celebrating summer with new travel possibilities for customers. Today, the company known for offering exclusively silver Audi A4 sedans and Audi Q5 SUVs, introduces drop-top vehicles to its fleet for the first time. The Audi A5 Cabriolet can be booked starting today and hits the ground in select Silvercar cities in late June, giving travelers even more options to make their travel memorable. Now, with three fully-loaded Audi vehicles and a seamless mobile-first booking experience, Silvercar continues to deliver on its promise of premium mobility solutions and hassle-free access to personal transportation when consumers travel.

The launch of the Audi A5 Cabriolet comes on the heels of an aggressive market expansion strategy. Silvercar, acquired by Audi in 2017, recently opened six locations this year in Salt Lake City, Tampa, San Diego, Orange County, Washington Dulles and most recently doubled operations in Manhattan, Silvercar has plans to open 3 more locations by the end of the year.

Beginning today, Audi A5 Cabriolet's can be reserved at fourteen Silvercar locations including:

Los Angeles, CA

San Francisco, CA

Newark, NJ

Brooklyn, NY

New York, NY

Orange County, CA

San Diego, CA

Chicago, IL

Washington Dulles

Miami, FL

Denver, CO

Seattle, WA

Salt Lake City, UT

"The introduction of the Audi A5 Cabriolet follows a successful roll out of the Q5 earlier this year," said Silvercar COO, Chris Donus. "With a total of three Audi vehicles in our fleet as well as new locations opening monthly, Silvercar is excited to continue to provide the very best customer experience no matter where your adventure takes you."

The 2018 Audi A5 features a fully automatic soft top that opens in 15 seconds and closes in 18 seconds at speeds of up to 31 mph and has seating for up to four. Customers will also enjoy cutting-edge technology like quattro® all-wheel drive, Audi virtual cockpit with Google Earth™, Audi smartphone interface, and Audi drive select, which allows drivers to choose from five different modes to tailor their Audi A5 Cabriolet to suit their driving style.

Silvercar offers customer access to new 2017 and 2018 fully-loaded Audi A4 and Q5 vehicles with onboard Wi-Fi, GPS navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio -- always included at no additional cost. All Silvercar renters will continue to benefit from no fuel upcharges, no mileage restrictions, no additional fees for toll charges, and no fees for Peg Perego car seat rentals. Prices start at $59 per day for the Audi A4, $79 per day for the Audi Q5 and $95 per day for the A5 Cabriolet. Want to keep it longer? Silvercar offers 30% off rentals of 5 days or more using the code "WEEKLY30".

Follow Silvercar on Twitter and Instagram for the latest.

Enter to win a 2018 Audi A5 Cabriolet this summer: https://sweepstakes.silvercar.com/

About Silvercar

Silvercar is a next-generation premium mobility company whose fleet consists entirely of Audi A4s, A5s and Q5s. With its sleek mobile app, Silvercar removes the headache of traditional car rental. No lines or counters. No paperwork. No hassles. Just the best in customer service and premium products every time. Silvercar continually earns the highest customer satisfaction and loyalty scores in the industry and with 23 locations at airports and in select urban cores, Silvercar is the largest premium mobility company in North America. The company was acquired by Audi in 2017. For more information, visit www.silvercar.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/summer-travel-awaits-silvercar-adds-audi-a5-cabriolet-to-its-fleet-300660030.html

SOURCE Silvercar

Related Links

http://www.silvercar.com

