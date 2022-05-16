Summer Travel Problem Solver: Whimstay Offers Up to 60% Off Vacation Rentals for Last-Minute Travelers

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer travel in 2022 is expected to be at a record high with packed airports and sold-out hotels. But for travelers seeking last-minute getaways, impromptu team retreats, or a break from the usual work-from-home scene, Whimstay offers the best last-minute vacation rental prices in the industry for the savvy and spontaneous traveler.

Whimstay aims to meet the needs of the next generation of travelers. Whimstay data shows over 70% of Whimstay customers are looking to book to travel within the next seven days and are booking 4-night, last-minute stays on average.

Whimstay offers up to 60% off on vacation rental properties that are about to go unrented in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico through exclusive partnerships.

"Did you know fifty percent of vacation rentals are empty every night? We have thousands of last-minute deals on vacation property rentals that travelers will not find on any other site or app," shares Whimstay Chief Executive Officer Ben Jamshahi. "The combination of soaring prices and the increasing need to book properties far in advance has resulted in more and more people being excluded from vacation opportunities. Our goal is to become the go-to for travelers who don't plan their trips well in advance – especially the impulsive-driven, adventure-seeking traveler looking for a fantastic value. And we walk the talk; we proudly guarantee that if any traveler can find a lower advertised price on any of the major sites, we'll pay for their trip. We have had zero payouts so far." Jamshahi adds, "We're striving to increase occupancy rates for property owners while offering incredible deals to consumers."

Whimstay, both online and app-based, offers last-minute deals on professionally managed properties through exclusive agreements with several of the largest property management companies in North America. Whimstay offers vacation rentals, including homes, condos, and more, in 47 states, Canada, and Mexico and adds new properties every day.

To make planning and payment streamlined, Whimstay offers a split payment option at checkout and a TripChat feature, all within the booking platform, allowing users to share properties, discuss details, and collaborate on decisions when traveling as a group.

About Whimstay

Whimstay is the first-to-market aggregator of unsold vacation rental properties and provides last-minute deals in the fast-growing vacation rental market. Recognized as a Shortyz finalist for Best Online Travel Agency (OTA) in 2021 and Rentals United's Who's Who of new OTA for 2020 and 2021. Whimstay is the exclusive last-minute distribution partner to Vacasa and Turnkey, two of the largest property management companies in North America. Whimstay's properties are available on whimstay.com and the Whimstay app. Whimstay is calling on travelers to share their photos and Whimstay rentals through tagging #whimstay and #seizethestay.

