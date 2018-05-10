Summer Vacations should start early, be easy, and offer a variety of fun!

Find a drive-to destination or a driver-friendly one for when you land.

Look for a smaller city where:

a) it's summertime warm,

b) there's plenty of attractions,

c) there's a family-friendly atmosphere.

New Braunfels is a favorite Texas summer vacation spot because of great water recreation opportunities, lots of home-grown supporting attractions and an economical, safe vacation environment. To find your perfect vacation spot, consider:

Accommodations – This will likely be your largest expense, so a large variety of accommodations – from camping to motels/hotels, bed and breakfast inns, resorts, condos and home rentals – makes it easy to find the perfect fit for your family. In New Braunfels , check out these great accommodations.

What brings Texans to New Braunfels for summer fun is the rivers – the Comal River and the Guadalupe River. Expert river outfitters guide you to the best places to enjoy the rivers whether you want to tube, fish, or swim – it's still the best place to be on a summer day. Plan your river trip at Tube New Braunfels .

Schlitterbahn

Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels has 51 attractions in 70 acres on the banks of the Comal River. Tube chutes, rides, tube slides, and pools plus the continuous wave Boogie Bahn for surfing, a "white-water-like" experience on the Torrent wave river and water coaster rides – including the Master Blaster (voted the best water ride in the United States time and time again.)

Caving

Take a guided tour through the spectacular Natural Bridge Caverns. Explore with the Adventure Tours for a taste of raw adventure. Don't miss the Canopy Explorer and Zip Lines for a challenging four-story obstacle course and a spectacular zip line trip over the Texas Hill Country. For families with younger children, there's a Mining Sluice and a mini-obstacle course.

Wakeboard/Waterski/Snowboard/Skateboard/Stand Up Paddleboard

Texas Ski Ranch (TSR) is a 70-acre action sports paradise. Ranked as one of the top wakeboarding and cable park facilities in the world, where you can learn to ski and wakeboard or snowboard, skateboard or stand up paddleboard.

Drive in Movie

Go "back to the future" in New Braunfels with a brand new three-screen drive in theater. The Stars and Stripes Drive In Theater offers a unique family experience today – first run movies under the stars.

Live Music

Texas Hill Country dance halls welcome families and feature great entertainers. Gruene Hall in New Braunfels is one of the oldest dance halls in Texas . It has free live music during the day and popular artists entertain in the evenings.

Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch

Ostrich feathers, zebra ears and buffalo noses so close to you, you could touch them – take a safari through the Texas Hill Country. Drive through 450 acres of 500 free roaming animals from 40 exotic, native and endangered animal species

New Braunfels, Texas, is also mid-way between two other popular Texas vacation destinations – Austin and San Antonio, which are only an hour away. All this makes New Braunfels a great value for a summer vacation, no matter how old you are, how many are in your family or what ages are traveling together. For a great summer vacation, plan an early getaway, look for a family-friendly destination and consider the value-added opportunities. Or, you can just plan to come have fun in New Braunfels!

