SUMMER WATER ROSÉ CELEBRATES NATIONAL ROSÉ DAY WITH FOUR "SUMMER ON THE WATER" CRUISES ALONG THE HUDSON RIVER

The Popular Rosé Brand Is Owning the Weekend With Yacht Cruises, Plus Events at Ravel Hotel and The Governors Ball Music Festival

NEW YORK , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Yorkers will have a chance to celebrate National Rosé Day (June 11) all weekend long thanks to Summer Water and its iconic rosé. Nationally recognized and a favorite across the U.S., Summer Water is more than just the rosé of the season, it's a state of mind. Transporting you with every sip, NYC tourists and natives alike can join the Winc-owned brand at events throughout the city, including a "Summer on the Water" Rosé Cruisé along the Hudson River on June 10-11.

Head to Pier 40 in Manhattan and climb aboard the gorgeous (and fully decked out in true Summer Water fashion) Sundancer yacht to sip rosé, enjoy summer beats, and take in views of the Manhattan skyline with your friends – if you are aged 21 and up. Tickets will be available for purchase through the brand's website for $55, and includes a two-hour cruise along the Hudson River, two glasses of Summer Water Rosé, elevated light bites, games, photo moments and custom summer swag to take home. Non-alcoholic beverages will also be available. Cruisers can choose from four departure times:

Afternoon: Friday, June 10 : 2pm - 5pm

: Evening: Friday, June 10 : 7pm -10pm

: Mid-Day: Saturday, June 11 : 11am - 2pm

: Evening: Saturday, June 11 : 4pm - 7pm

With two levels – one open-air and the second below deck – guests will be able to get all of the sun and shade they desire, with something new to discover on each deck.

"At Summer Water, we truly believe that summer is a state of mind, and we've made it our mission to bring that adage to life. What better timing to set sail than National Rosé Day?" said Jai Dolwani, CMO of Winc. "The experiences taking place all weekend long in New York are meant to transport our guests out of their hectic day-to-day and into a care-free, nostalgic setting that evokes the ease of summers' past."

For anyone that wishes to start celebrating National Rosé Day early, Summer Water will be hosting a kick-off party at Ravel Hotel in Long Island City on Thursday, June 9 from 6:30 - 9:30 p.m. at the newly opened rooftop pool and lounge, aptly named The Summer Club . There is no cover charge for entry, although guests need to register attendance beforehand on Eventbrite . From there, it's an easy jump over to The Governors Ball Music Festival taking place from June 10-12 at Citi Field, where Summer Water will have a pop-up experience for festival-goers to visit for all of their rosé needs. Summer Water will also be the sole wine brand offered all weekend long.

The announcement of Summer Water's National Rosé Day festivities comes on the heels of its recently relaunched " Summer Water Societé ," which introduces a totally revamped program; what used to be a seasonal subscription is now available for fans of the pink drink year-round. The program is free to join, and offers more than just rosé – you can also choose from Summer Water Keep It Chill Red, or mini Summer Water Rosé Droplets.

"With Societé, we aim to bring consumers nationwide an opportunity to celebrate National Rosé Day in their own way, whether that be at home with friends or on a boat of their own, rosé in-hand," said Dolwani. "Our inaugural "Summer On The Water" Rosé Cruisé in New York is the first of what we hope becomes a tradition that spans cities and states for summers to come."

Consumers can sign up now for early access to "Summer On The Water" Rosé Cruisé via SummerWater.com; tickets will formally be available for purchase starting Wednesday, June 1 at 10am EST. For more information, please visit the website or Instagram .

ABOUT WINC & SUMMER WATER

Launched in 2011, Winc is an emerging consumer products company in the wine and spirits industry, focused on building digitally native brands for the next generation of consumers. Winc offers a myriad of brands under its umbrella, and Summer Water is by far Winc's largest and most recognized brand. Summer Water is the #1 selling 'premium' domestic rosé, and stands apart from the majority of floral and feminine brands in the category with its bold look and iconic name. This year, Summer Water is the Official Sponsor of Summer, bringing the season to you with its Summer Water Societé. For more info, visit www.summerwater.com and follow along on social at @summerwater .

