SummerBio and Kyla Announce Partnership to Offer Fast and Affordable COVID PCR Testing to Bay Area Residents

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SummerBio, a state-of-the-art, high-volume diagnostics company, and Kyla, which offers in-clinic, at-home, and mobile onsite COVID testing, announced today their partnership to offer affordable, high-quality COVID testing for individuals in the Bay Area throughout the holiday season and beyond.

The partnership means that Kyla's clinics and mobile testing units that come to corporate offices, schools, universities, hospitals, and private residences, will offer PCR test results from SummerBio's labs within 24 hours or less.

SummerBio is a state-of-the-art, high-volume diagnostics company

As the new Omicron variant is spreading, the demand for testing is rapidly increasing. Additionally, international airlines are requiring travelers to have PCR tests results in-hand within 24 hours of travel. This new partnership makes sure that fast turnaround PCR testing is accessible to individuals.

"SummerBio has historically offered testing primarily to schools, universities, and other organizations - but with the holiday and travel season approaching, we are excited to partner with Kyla to offer fast turnaround, high quality PCR testing to individuals in the Bay Area at an affordable price" said Sasha Seletsky, SummerBio's Chief Business Officer.

Kyla will manage the public-facing aspects of testing, utilizing their fleet of testing vans and clinics in the Bay Area for sample collection, and leveraging their mobile app to deliver questionnaires to users, track testing results, and offer support throughout.

SummerBio will then process the samples in their fully-automated lab located in Menlo Park, California, which is capable of delivering results within 24 hours or less. SummerBio currently processes 100,000 samples per day and recently surpassed 10 million cumulative tests completed to date.

Insurance will be accepted to cover the cost of the test. For cash paying customers, the combination of Kyla's efficient sample collection infrastructure and mobile app and SummerBio's automated lab processing allow the partners to offer the complete service at $50, a price much lower than other testing facilities and labs.

Garick Hismatullin, CEO at Kyla commented, "Unfortunately, COVID cases are surging again this holiday season when many people are planning to attend social gatherings, see elderly or at risk family members, or fly overseas. Kyla is delighted to be able to offer one of the fastest turnaround times for PCR test results in the Bay Area to ensure safety and wellbeing for everyone."

Kyla has clinics located throughout the Bay Area, including San Jose, San Francisco, Vallejo, Oakhurst, and Rancho Cordova.

About Kyla

Kyla is the only comprehensive platform that blends onsite weekly testing for COVID-19 with an employee mobile app and employer dashboard. The result is stronger compliance with health guidelines, a healthier workforce and greater employee confidence.

Learn more at www.kyla.com or download the Kyla app on your mobile device to start testing.

About SummerBio

SummerBio is a diagnostics company committed to rapid, affordable, high-volume COVID-19 testing. To meet the needs of a pandemic, SummerBio's streamlined process of diagnostic testing includes a novel and simple-to-use sample collection kit, an automated identification recording system, state-of-the-art robotics, and automated liquid handling systems. This combination enables a dramatic increase in throughput and a significant decrease in cost compared to existing RT-PCR testing solutions—all while maintaining the highest standards possible. SummerBio was founded by life science automation industry veterans with decades of experience building and operating large-scale laboratory robotics, combined with world-class diagnostic molecular biologists, laboratory scientists, quality assurance, public health experts, software engineers, designers, and logistics and operations executives.

Learn more at www.summer.bio

Contacts: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Kent Ha

Firecracker PR

[email protected]

1-888-317-4687

SOURCE Kyla