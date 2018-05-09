SummerFest events heat up family fun at Nashville's Gaylord Opryland Resort

New for SummerFest is the Music, Magic & Memories Live Atrium Show presented by bubly™, a heart-pounding extravaganza of extraordinary performances synchronized with music, water and lights in the resort's 4.5-acre Delta Atrium.

Guests can go on an interactive Tennessee trivia scavenger hunt through the resort's nine acres of indoor gardens, take a Music City-themed cruise on the resort's ¼-mile-long indoor river or learn about the region's spookiest tales on a guided haunted history tour through the resort.

SummerFest also features an array of FREE activities like the all-new Hootenanny Hoedown, a family-friendly shindig with line dancing, limbo and kids' karaoke, plus themed photo opportunities and The Learning Log, an interactive learning terrarium. There is also a free music-inspired art tour, free nightly fountain shows and the all-new bubly™ Pool Party.

In addition, Build-A-Bear Workshop® offers visitors the opportunity to make their own furry friend, and Junior Chefs Camps let aspiring culinarians learn from the hotel's award-winning chefs and even get their own chef hat and apron to take home.

The resort's 20 restaurants and lounges will feature a variety of beverage experiences for ages 21 and up—from Color Between the Wines, Mark of Great Art whiskey flights and Napa in Nashville wine dinners to Jack Daniel's BBQ Patio and Build-Your-Own Bloody Marys and Bellinis.

Of course, a trip to Music City wouldn't be complete without great music. Live stage music takes place not only in the resort but The Opry Backstage Grill next door and at the world-famous Wildhorse Saloon in downtown Nashville. Just steps from the hotel, guests can take in the wonder of country music's most famous show—the Grand Ole Opry, as well as the General Jackson Showboat, one of the largest showboats in the U.S.

Next door at Opry Mills—Tennessee's largest shopping destination, visitors can also rub shoulders with the stars at Madame Tussauds Nashville, the only all music themed wax attraction in the world built to honor Nashville's deep roots in musical history. Madame Tussauds will take you on an interactive journey through time alongside a memorable cast of musical legends from the worlds of country, pop, rock, jazz, blues and more.

For more information on room packages or events, visit GaylordOpryland.com/SummerFest.

ABOUT GAYLORD OPRYLAND

Part of the Marriott portfolio of brands, Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, Tenn., is known for its extraordinary environments—2,888 guest rooms, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, pools, a golf course, top-notch entertainment, shopping and more—all in one place. The iconic resort's soaring atriums feature nine acres of indoor gardens and waterfalls and are kept at 72 degrees Fahrenheit year round. Learn more at GaylordOpryland.com.

