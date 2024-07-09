Summerfest Fans Fund Tiny House for Veterans

Goal Exceeded to Support Milwaukee Veterans Village

MILWAUKEE, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Community Project (VCP) announced today the success of Generac's Power Up with Purpose promotion held during Summerfest which benefited their organization. A total of $81,578 was generated for Veterans Community Project through the sale of front row passes for the Generac Power Stage and additional donations, exceeding their $75,000 goal.

Summerfest Power Up With Purpose B-Roll Summerfest Tiny Home

These donations will cover the construction costs of building a tiny home at the Village currently under development on Milwaukee's northside at 6767 N. 60th Street. Construction is expected to begin in early 2025.

Generac's Power Up with Purpose program allowed fans the opportunity to purchase front row pit access to Generac Power Stage headliners during the festival, with 100% of the funds going to Veterans Community Project for the Milwaukee Veterans Village. This is the second year Generac and Summerfest has offered this program.

"We can't thank Generac enough for selecting Veterans Community Project to be the benefactor of the "Power Up with Purpose" program this year," said Bryan Meyer, chief executive officer of Veterans Community Project. "This was our first Summerfest in Milwaukee. The music, stage and location were second-to-none and the generosity of the fans was inspiring."

"We are proud of this community partnership, and delighted we exceeded the goal and successfully introduced VCP to the Milwaukee community," said Tami Garrison, senior director social responsibility at Generac. "Generac is committed to investing in our communities and strives to create innovative partnerships and programs that make our state stronger."

VCP is currently in a capitol campaign to raise the funds required to construct the Milwaukee Village. Generac's Power Up with Purpose program has moved them one step closer to putting shovels in the ground, however more help is needed to raise more than a million dollars for the first phase of construction.

This new specialized village in Milwaukee will feature 40 transitional tiny homes and a Village Center with on-site, wraparound support services designed to equip Veterans experiencing homelessness with the tools needed to return to a stable, prosperous, independent life.

Individuals or organizations interested in helping should visit vcp.org.

Veterans Community Project (VCP), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, was founded by a group of combat Veterans in Kansas City, Missouri, with the mission to serve everyone who took the oath for our country. By offering critical wraparound support and innovative transitional housing to Veterans in need, VCP honors the brave individuals who raised their hand to protect us. With an expanding nationwide program, now including locations in Longmont, CO, Sioux Falls, SD, and St. Louis, MO, VCP is dedicated to restoring the dignity of our Veterans and providing them with the support they deserve.

For more information about Veterans Community Project, please visit vcp.org or contact [email protected].

Generac Contact: [email protected]

Josh Anderson, Punch PR [email protected]

SOURCE Veterans Community Project