Summerly In Lake Elsinore Opens A Brand New Neighborhood!

If you missed out on the celebration, you can still come see the brand new models in person. With six new home neighborhoods now selling and tons of exciting community amenities to explore, this is your moment to find a home perfect for your lifestyle. Come out and discover everything Summerly has to offer.

Solstice by K. Hovnanian® Homes is the newest neighborhood to debut at the master-planned community of Summerly. This brand new collection of single-family homes offers comfortable living spaces that open out to covered patios for seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining. With high ceilings, large kitchen areas and great rooms with optional 10-foot center-meet sliders, Solstice was designed for flexibility. The bedroom suites on the first floor make this a great choice for multigenerational living. Spanning from 1,391 to 1,775 square feet, Solstice features up to four bedrooms and is priced from the mid $300,000s.

At Summerly, adventure and activities start in your front yard. With The Summer House residents' club, Spirit Park, Sunshine Park and the new Sunset Park now open plus phases one and two of the 24-acre Summerly Community Park, residents have access to a resort-style pool, splash zone, fitness pool, baseball fields, a soccer field, basketball pavilion, skate park and tot lots – with lots more in the works. Plus, a convenient Lake Elsinore location keeps you close to nature in a place that meets all of your shopping and entertainment needs. Here, you can enjoy a ballgame at nearby Diamond Stadium, hit the dirt at the Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park, tee off at the neighboring golf course, shop the Outlets at Lake Elsinore, enjoy the lake and more.

Plus, with five more new home neighborhoods now selling, Summerly puts the perfect brand new home in your future. Every neighborhood has choices to offer. Whether you're looking for a new single-level, easy-living design or a larger two-story home with plenty of room to stretch out, you'll find it at Summerly.

To visit Summerly in Lake Elsinore, from I-15, exit at Diamond Drive/Railroad Canyon Road and go west on Diamond Drive for approximately half a mile – just past Storm Stadium is Summerly's entrance. Visit SummerlyHomes.com for more information.

About Pacific Ventures Management LLC – the developer of Summerly. Pacific Ventures is a privately held real estate investment and development company headquartered in Southern California with offices in the Bay Area and Montana. Pacific Ventures has a proud history of successfully identifying, visioning, planning, entitling, permitting, developing, managing and operating significant land development and natural resource conservation holdings across the Western United States.

FOR: Summerly CONTACT: Rachel Mullins

(562) 499-6707

SOURCE Pacific Ventures