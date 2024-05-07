Java-Lovers Can Enjoy the Creamy, Espresso-Infused Creation for a Limited Time Starting Today

SAN ANTONIO, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Whataburger is shaking up its menu with the addition of an all-new Caramel Latte Shake. Made with real espresso, silky smooth caramel and creamy vanilla, this shake will satisfy your sweet tooth and fuel your day. This cool twist on a classic latte will hit all restaurants today and be available for a limited time.

Summer's Coolest Pick-Me-Up Is The All-New Whataburger® Caramel Latte Shake Post this

Whataburger is known for its deliciously fun specialty shakes, with flavors like Dr Pepper and Banana Pudding winning fans around the country. The Caramel Latte Shake is the newest addition to the lineup and a delicious first for Whataburger, serving up the sweet treat to those looking to add a little boost to their day.

Beginning today for a Limited Time, the Caramel Latte Shake will be available in-store, at the drive-thru, online at Whataburger.com , through third party delivery and on the popular Whataburger App for Curbside pickup or delivery. Customers who create an account will immediately start earning rewards and exclusive offers. Prices and availability vary by market. For those who want to take a piece of Whataburger home, all signature sauces are available for purchase at whatastore.com.

ABOUT WHATABURGER

Whataburger serves up Goodness 24/7. Our original recipes are made to order, just like you like it, and we pride ourselves on extraordinary hospitality and meaningful connections in our communities. That's what's led fans to Whataburger since Harmon Dobson served our first customer in 1950. Headquartered in San Antonio, we've stayed close to our roots while building sales of more than $3 billion annually across our 15-state footprint and over 1,000 restaurants. Even with our exceptional menu, we know that people make the difference at Whataburger. That's why we're among QSR Magazine's Best Brands to Work For in 2023 and consistently win culture excellence awards, including Top Workplaces 2023. Want to become part of our orange spirit? Apply to become a Family Member (what we call our employees) at whataburger.com/careers . Just hungry for a great meal? Download our app on iOS or Android to order ahead. Shop Whataburger branded merchandise and selected sauces, including our famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup at WhataStore.com and find Whataburger original recipe products in grocery stores . See our press kit for a list of locations, fun facts, milestones, and other company information.

Press Contact — Bryan Gonzales | [email protected] | 512-797-8579 | [email protected]

SOURCE Whatabrands LLC.