Summer's Eve Introduces New On-The-Go Collection

Summer’s Eve

31 Aug, 2023, 09:42 ET

Leading Intimate Care Brand Launches New Refresher Mists & Travel Size Cleansing Wash

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether road-tripping back to college this Fall or looking to replenish your self-care essentials for the new school year, Summer's Eve® has items that belong on any packing list! The leading intimate care brand is now offering new travel-sized items for freshness anytime, anywhere – perfect for on-the-go and for beauty lovers to try in their body care routine. In fact, 51 percent of women agree that they have been purchasing more travel-sized personal care products as a way to try something new.* The new Summer's Eve® travel collection products include a unique Refresher Mist, a perfect three ounce travel size Simply Sensitive Wash and as always, our the perfect on-the-go individually wrapped Cleansing Cloths that are perfect to toss in a purse or backpack!

Summer's Eve Travel Size Simply Sensitive Cleansing Wash, Sheer Floral Cleansing Cloths and Blissful Escape Refresher Mist
While getting into the swing of the busy back-to-school season, refresh with one easy product that helps with allover freshness and can be easily implemented into any routine. The new Summer's Eve® Refresher Mists can be tossed in a purse for a quick pick-me-up at work, the gym, while running errands, in between classes or anytime a quick freshen-up is needed. This quick-drying, ultra-fine mist can be used daily to refresh the underarms, bikini area, under-breast area, in sports bras or on intimate wear. The Summer's Eve® Refresher Mists are offered in two light, bright scents, including Blissful Escape and Amber Nights.

"At Summer's Eve®, we believe that feeling fresh should be easy and convenient – no matter where you are – which is why we developed this new travel collection for our busy consumers that just want a quick way to feel fresh at work, the gym or wherever," says Beth St. Raymond, Sr. Director of Summer's Eve. "The new travel collection from Summer's Eve® gives consumers the flexibility to be fresh and feel confident wherever life leads them."

Consumers can now elevate their body care, even amidst the back-to-school hustle. The Simply Sensitive Cleansing Wash is now available in a three-ounce travel size to easily fit in a shower caddy to for a college bathroom. This wash has a micellar water formula that offers gentle intimate cleansing. With a micellar water formula that's safe for sensitive skin, the wash is perfect for combatting the impact that back-to-school business has on intimate skin, eliminating odor and ensuring a fresh feeling anywhere.

Need to get fresh in between showers? No need to worry this Fall as Summer's Eve® has consumers covered with its Cleansing Cloths, individually wrapped to throw into your bag before heading out the door. These easy-to-use cloths help wipe away odor-causing bacteria, giving the intimate area that quick refresh it needs for a packed daily schedule.

The Summer's Eve® Travel Collection and the Summer's Eve® full suite of brand products are created for intimate areas. Every product is gynecologist tested, gentle enough to use every day and free from dyes and parabens. The line is now available in food, drug and mass retailers nationwide as well as on Amazon.

Visit www.summerseve.com or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram for more information!

About Summer's Eve®
Summer's Eve® has focused on cleansing products just for women since 1972. As the trusted leader in intimate care, the brand is known for developing personal care products that are gynecologist and dermatologist-tested for safety and help women feel fresh every day. As the needs of women around the world change, Summer's Eve® is dedicated to evolving and offering a wide range of products that fit within a woman's life. Learn more at www.summerseve.com

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.
The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

*Mintel: US Personal Care Consumer Report 2022

SOURCE Summer’s Eve

