Summer's Eve® Introduces New "Wipe the Day" Marketing Campaign

The innovative "Wipe the Day" creative is backed by a comprehensive 360-degree integrated marketing plan including digital advertising, dynamic retail displays, strategic partnerships, engaging social media content, and consumer sampling initiatives. Spots highlight an array of Summer's Eve products tailored to fit active lifestyles and different hygiene preferences including the recently launched Ultimate Odor Protection line - Daily Refreshing Spray, Daily Refreshing Wash, and Daily Refreshing Wipes.

The campaign embodies Summer's Eve's mission to revolutionize the feminine hygiene space by addressing vaginal odor, promoting proactive self-care, and encouraging open dialogues about intimate wellness. The creative content highlights the daily challenges faced by women and their bodies, featuring a diverse cast that represents the typical Summer's Eve consumer - always multi-tasking and excelling at every life stage.

"We are excited to unveil Summer's Eve 'Wipe the Day' this summer," said Cassin Chaisson, VP of Marketing at Summer's Eve. "Our consumers have long sought open conversations about intimate wellness and solutions for long-lasting freshness and odor control. This new campaign perfectly positions us to amplify their concerns and highlight our effective solutions."

The "Wipe the Day" campaign was created, directed, and edited by Summer's Eve's creative agency of record, FCB Chicago in conjunction with PRETTYBIRD. Ashley Armitage, best known for bringing candor, style, and freshness to visual storytelling that dismantles beauty standards and breaks outdated societal norms, was selected to direct the project.

"When Summer's Eve first approached me with the opportunity, I was so excited that I shared the news with my family. Coincidentally, a relative had just taken the Summer's Eve wipes on a trip to Costa Rica," shared Ashley Armitage, PRETTYBIRD Director. "It's exciting to be working with Summer's Eve to usher in a new era. The commercials were so much fun to bring to life and I think we set a record for using the word "vajay" on set!"

The campaign launched on July 15 across retail, digital media, and social platforms. For more information about the "Wipe the Day" campaign, visit www.summerseve.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or TikTok.

About Summer's Eve®

Summer's Eve® has focused on cleansing products just for women since 1972. As the trusted leader in intimate care, the brand is known for developing personal care products that are gynecologist and dermatologist-tested for safety and help women feel fresh every day. As the needs of women around the world change, Summer's Eve® is dedicated to evolving and offering a wide range of products that fit within a woman's life. Learn more at www.summerseve.com.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

About PRETTYBIRD

Founded in 2008, PRETTYBIRD is a hybrid production company that creates cutting-edge work that transcends boundaries and lives at the crossroads of branded entertainment, music, sports, technology, film, and television.

The executive team includes co-founder and CEO Kerstin Emhoff, co-founder and director Paul Hunter, and President Ali Brown. Their collective industry experience contributes to PRETTYBIRD's reputation as being one of the most inclusive global creative communities in the entertainment industry. From their roster of A-list directors to tech innovators to interdisciplinary artists, PRETTYBIRD is built on diverse talent both in front of and behind the screen. Notable spots include Beats 'You Love Me' by Melina Matsoukas, Samsung 'Level Up' by Paul Hunter, CeraVe 'Michael CeraVe' by Tim & Eric, Samsung 'Night Owls' by Max Malkin, Nike 'Unlimited You' by the Daniels, Apple 'The Magic of Mini' by Calmatic, and Coca-Cola 'The World Needs More Santas' by Bryce Dallas Howard and Steven Caple Jr.

With offices in Los Angeles and London, PRETTYBIRD has gained recognition as a leader in entertainment having earned numerous accolades and awards, including multiple Cannes Grands Prix, D&ADs, Clios, AICPs, MTV's Video of the Year, multiple Grammy and Emmy awards, and notably, being named Ad Age's Production Company of year – twice – in 2015 and 2021.

