Summer's Eve® Launches New Innovations And Scents To Kick Off Summer Season

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the beginning of summer, feminine care leader, Summer's Eve®, is introducing new innovations to their line of trusted products loved by more than 11 million women worldwide. The Brand is giving women more of what they love by adding its bestselling Liquid Cleansing Wash formula to its botanical, free-from line, Simply Summer's Eve® – the biggest feminine hygiene category launch in recent history with $13.5 million in sales. Summer's Eve® wants to give their consumers the power to feel confident and fresh anytime, anywhere with their newest offerings!

To start off a fresh new summer season right, Summer's Eve® is also launching a new scent inspired by nature as part of Simply Summer's Eve®. In addition, Summer's Eve® is bringing a new feminine and fruity scent to Target as a part of its master range. Consumer testing showed that Brand fans had ranked both fragrances as top "fem hy" favorites!

To support the new launches, the Brand has tapped award-winning celebrity OB/GYN, women's health expert and author of the book, she-ology: The Definitive Guide to Women's Intimate Health. Period – Dr. Sherry Ross – as a Brand ambassador. A longtime fan and advocate for the Brand, Dr. Ross is excited to share her advice with women on how they can incorporate the Brand into their routine and feel confident in their daily feminine care.

The new Summer's Eve® lineup for the upcoming warm weather season includes:

New Simply Summer's Eve® Liquid Washes : Liquid Cleansing Wash is the strongest selling form in the feminine hygiene category, responsible for nearly half of the category's sales. Now, fans of the Simply Summer's Eve ® range can also add the popular Liquid Cleansing Wash formula to their daily routines in all of the Simply scents – Coconut Water, Cucumber Lily and new Lavender + Chamomile.

: Liquid Cleansing Wash is the strongest selling form in the feminine hygiene category, responsible for nearly half of the category's sales. Now, fans of the Simply Summer's Eve range can also add the popular Liquid Cleansing Wash formula to their daily routines in all of the Simply scents – Coconut Water, Cucumber Lily and new Lavender + Chamomile. New Simply Summer's Eve® Lavender + Chamomile : This refreshing new scent line includes the new Liquid Cleansing Wash, Gentle Foaming Wash as well as the Brand's award-winning individually-wrapped Cleansing Cloths – all free from dyes, parabens and alcohol.

: This refreshing new scent line includes the new Liquid Cleansing Wash, Gentle Foaming Wash as well as the Brand's award-winning individually-wrapped Cleansing Cloths – all free from dyes, parabens and alcohol. New Summer's Eve® Blissful Escape™: This fun, fruity scent line will offer a Liquid Cleansing Wash and individually-wrapped Cleansing Cloths that can be popped into a purse or gym bag for freshness anytime, anywhere!

"After testing a variety of fragrances for our most recent launches with our loyal consumers, we noticed a growing trend with millennials being attracted to scents that are inspired by nature and essential oils," said Summer's Eve® Fragrance Development Expert, Isabel Ryan. "Through our testing, Lavender + Chamomile rose to the top of the list as a favorite because it was recognizable and offered olfactory delights like a conjured sense of calming and soothing of the body and mind. The red fruit and berry notes found in Blissful Escape™ signaled freshness and added vibrancy and a playful personality to the fragrance. Both sensations from the new scents were supremely important to our target demographic."

Balanced for a woman's natural pH, all Summer's Eve® offerings help get rid of odor-causing bacteria, without leaving any feel of irritating residue. Summer's Eve® provides a simple way to feel confidently fresh after a sweaty workout, stressful travel or even just a hot day. The entire product line is also soap-free, hypoallergenic and has been clinically and gynecologist-tested for safety.

This summer, the new products will also be sampled across the U.S. in subscription beauty boxes. The Brand is also supporting line expansions with PR activations, influencer programs, as well as with online advertising.

Simply Summer's Eve® Lavender + Chamomile will be available at mass retailers nationwide. The Simply Summer's Eve® Cleansing Wash and Gentle Foaming Wash has a $4.98 suggested retail price and Simply Summer's Eve® Cleansing Cloths has a $2.98 suggested retail price. The new Coconut Water and Cucumber Lily Cleansing Wash has a suggested retail price of $4.98

Summer's Eve Blissful Escape® is available exclusively at Target stores nationwide. The Blissful Escape® Cleansing Wash has a suggested retail price of $4.29 and the Blissful Escape® Cleansing Cloths has a $1.99 suggested retail price.

For more details, visit www.SummersEve.com.

About Summer's Eve ®

Summer's Eve® has focused on feminine freshness since 1972. As the trusted leader in feminine care, the Brand is known for developing personal feminine care products that are gynecologist and dermatologist-tested for safety and help women feel fresh every day. As the needs of women around the world change, Summer's Eve® is dedicated to evolving and offering products that fit perfectly within a woman's life. Learn more at www.summerseve.com.

About Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc.

The Company markets and distributes brand name over-the-counter and household cleaning products throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company's brands include Monistat® and Summer's Eve® women's health products, BC® and Goody's® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Chloraseptic® sore throat treatments, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, The Doctor's® NightGuard® dental protector, Efferdent® denture care products, Luden's® throat drops, Beano® gas prevention, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia. Visit the Company's website at www.prestigebrands.com.

