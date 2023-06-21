Summer's Here - YuMOVE Offers 5 Tips for Pets to Have an Amazing Summer

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, bringing warmer weather, fun outdoor activities and the perfect time for dogs to get outside and move. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers these five dog tips for everyone and their pets to love summer.

Summer is the perfect time to get out and have fun with one's dog. An increase in warmer weather means a higher risk potential for pets to overheat.

Get Out and Exercise - Keep it regular and easy, aiming for consistent, steady walks on grass or cool surfaces. On hot days, dogs will be less inclined to run, jump or climb.

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "YuMOVEMENT" for a one-time purchase.

Learn more: YuMOVE. Read what customers are saying: Trustpilot . Watch YuMOVE's latest commercial: YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs.

Footnotes

1Kynetec VetTrak April 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded joint products through veterinary wholesalers.

2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.

3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE for Young Dogs.)

4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

