Summer's Here - YuMOVE Offers 5 Tips for Pets to Have an Amazing Summer

News provided by

YuMOVE

21 Jun, 2023, 08:37 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here, bringing warmer weather, fun outdoor activities and the perfect time for dogs to get outside and move. YuMOVE, a high-quality joint supplement for dogs and the American Kennel Club's official dog joint supplement, offers these five dog tips for everyone and their pets to love summer.

Continue Reading
Summer is the perfect time to get out and have fun with one's dog.
Summer is the perfect time to get out and have fun with one's dog.
An increase in warmer weather means a higher risk potential for pets to overheat.
An increase in warmer weather means a higher risk potential for pets to overheat.

  • Get Out and Exercise - Keep it regular and easy, aiming for consistent, steady walks on grass or cool surfaces. On hot days, dogs will be less inclined to run, jump or climb.
  • Savor Cool Treats - An increase in warmer weather means a higher risk potential for pets to overheat. A great way to help pets beat the heat is to offer them a frozen or chilled treat to help keep them cool. Freeze pureed banana or peanut butter, along with other dog-safe ingredients, for an easy pet frozen snack one can make at home. Check online for recipes for homemade popsicles and other tasty summer pup treats. While dogs do love treats such as ice cream, be sure to avoid anything that contains xylitol, raisins, grapes or chocolate in a dog's treats. If unsure what one can provide dogs as treats, please reach out to a veterinarian.
  • Watch the Heat - Hot pavements and hot cars aren't good for pets. Consider summer shoes for walks or stick to grass or cooler surfaces. Never leave pets alone in the car even if it is for a few minutes or with the windows open.
  • Check the Dog's Mobility - Look for visible signs of stiffness in the morning or after resting; slowing down on walks; reluctance to get out of bed, go up or down the stairs; lethargy; grumpiness during or after walks, or even when being petted.
  • Provide High-Quality Dog Hip and Joint Supplements, Like YuMOVE - This will help give extra support for a dog's hips and joints and help maintain or support their mobility. 

YuMOVE, the UK's #1 veterinary joint supplement brand1, already supports over two million dogs a year globally2. For years, YuMOVE has been providing a high-quality dog hip and joint supplement that's scientifically proven to work in just six weeks.3 There's also a 6-Week Money-Back Guarantee4, if not satisfied.

See the Difference

YuMOVE is offering 30% off any YuMOVE hip and joint supplement for dogs using the code "YuMOVEMENT" for a one-time purchase.

Learn more: YuMOVE. Read what customers are saying: Trustpilot. Watch YuMOVE's latest commercial: YuMOVE: We're Obsessed with Dogs.

Footnotes

1Kynetec VetTrak April 2023. Sales of YuMOVE branded joint products through veterinary wholesalers.
2YuMOVE brand tracking study 2023.
3YuMOVE Joint Care is scientifically proven to work in 6 weeks by an in vivo, double blind, placebo-controlled, objectively measured canine clinical study by the Royal Veterinary College, UK (excluding YuMOVE for Young Dogs.)
4For full terms/conditions see yumove.com/guarantee.

Media Contact
Phillip Sontag
[email protected]
917.446.4123

SOURCE YuMOVE

Also from this source

YuMOVE Explains the Importance of Triple Action Joint Support for Dogs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.