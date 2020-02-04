Summers McKay Named CEO of The Optimist Daily

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive-news media production publishing organization incubated by the World Business Academy, The Optimist Daily is a perfect fit for new CEO, Summers McKay, who remarkably has taken on her new role at the same time she's taken on another role of a lifetime: motherhood.

The UC Berkeley (BA) and UCLA (MBA) educated McKay had been building successful "do-good do-well" businesses for 20 years and was consulting with The Optimist Daily (TOD) when invited last year to take the leadership reins.

"In a twist of fate, I discovered my surprise pregnancy just as I began this exciting career opportunity," McKay wrote in a moving essay about her experience in The Optimist Daily.

"My husband and I'd been told by doctors that we could not conceive without expensive fertility treatments," she wrote. "We'd accepted that having our own child wasn't our path. We are full-time parents to two children from his previous relationship. While I was sad not to be able to have a baby, I love parenting our two brilliantly powerful teenagers. I was happy with my family and ready to conquer the world. I took on a consulting opportunity at The Optimist Daily and threw myself into the project."

Their beautiful daughter was born last year and they're making it work. With the support you'd expect from the staff of a positive publication like TOD, and with her boundless enthusiasm and energy, McKay - a marathoner, Kilimanjaro climber and Olympic-distance triathlete - has jumped into her role, planning big things for the future of the popular publication.

A reader-funded project, TOD exists in a simple ad and clickbait free format. It's free for most subscribers. From its perch in vibrant Santa Barbara, it exists through the generosity of readers who are willing and able to support it with a small monthly contribution.

Incubated by the nonprofit World Business Academy, TOD has been delivering over 50 solution-based news stories each week to an avid audience of over 100,000 readers. Its mission is "to accelerate the shift in human consciousness by catalyzing 100 million people to start each day with a positive solutions mindset."

Impact Investor Rinaldo Brutoco (UCLA LAW) shepherded the business from magazine to online publication over the past three years.

"The Optimist Daily is a burgeoning business in a world of opportunity for positive change," Brutoco said. "We recognize that in order to usher in a good next chapter for humanity, we must invest in a positive perspective on solutions for the biggest problems facing our world. Summers is a passionate leader, committed to the business' mission. Bringing her in to lead our global team to affect worldwide positive change is extremely exciting."

In addition to Brutoco, TOD has some serious support, including noted author Deepak Chopra who wrote a testimonial : "Everyone should start their day thinking about at least one positive, solutions-oriented fact. I urge you to join The Optimist Daily today."

McKay sees The Optimist Daily as a growth project with great promise. "It's a truly scalable and impactful business," she said. "With commitment, it will continue to succeed as more readers flock to it. A chance to be more optimistic at the start of each day is what the vast majority of us seek – and this is its time."

