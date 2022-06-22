Summertime Fine: FuzzClinic Launches Nationwide

Brooklyn-Based Founder & Nurse Practitioner Keisha Wagner-Gaymon Creates Limited Collection To Protect and Perfect All Skin Tones

BROOKLYN, N.Y., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the past two years of owning and operating PeachFuzz Laser Studio in the heart of Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, NY, Keisha Wagner-Gaymon, Founder/CEO of this successful laser studio wanted to offer her clients more after receiving their services.

"PeachFuzz Laser Studio started as a laser hair removal studio catering to women of color in June 2020. We were immediately a hit and were amazed at our popularity despite the pandemic. Self-care became a priority. Our clients became our case study and we realized that their skin care needs regarding hair removal were not being met. There needed to be hair removal products dedicated to ethnic bodies and facial hair," explains Keisha Wagner-Gaymon, Founder/CEO of PeachFuzz Laser Clinic and FuzzClinic skin care.

"I am very excited to launch this growing collection of products following our participation in the Target Forward Founders Accelerator program . We want to liberate women from the shame of dealing with unwanted face and body hair caused by PCOS and other hormonal issues," says Keisha Wagner-Gaymon.

Keisha with support from her sister Kristin Wagner, COO created a collection of skin care products to maintain and manage the appearance and feel of all skin tones, with a special niche for melanated skin; as well as women managing PCOS and those that suffer from hirsutism . Thus, FuzzClinic was created.

FuzzClinic 's summer collection will launch in the Summer of 2022 with the four following products, with more to launch this fall: *Product photos available upon request

FuzzClinic Ingrown Hair Serum:

This powerful serum is to be used pre and post-laser treatment to gently exfoliate the skin. Tea Tree oil is combined with multiple acids to create a powerful serum to eliminate ingrown hairs and soothe irritations. 4oz, $20

FuzzClinic Post Laser Aloe and Arnica Relief Gel:

This lemon-scented gel was specially formulated for post laser care. Aloe soothes while Arnica momtana's anti-inflammatory powers calm and cool the skin. Perfect for the face and body, this product can be also used as a soothing product to treat sunburns. 4oz, $13

FuzzClinic Brightening Sunscreen with Niacinamide:

Sunscreen is an absolute must post laser hair removal. This sunscreen has a gel-like texture that provides a smooth finish with SPF 30 protection, without the white cast. Niacinamide protects the skin from hyperpigmentation and uneven tone. 4oz, $25

FuzzClinic Shimmer Oil:

Show off your fuzz-free body with our delicious peach fuzz shimmer oil. Smell like vanilla and peach with this delicious bronzing shimmer oil that moisturizes and protects with SPF 30. 4oz, $19

About Keisha Wagner-Gaymon :

Of Belizean heritage and a Brooklyn resident, Keisha Wagner-Gaymon is the Founder of PeachFuzz Laser Studio , and Founder and Creator of FuzzClinic , a skincare collection. Keisha is a Board Certified Nurse Practitioner and graduate of Pace University, formerly working for New York-Presbyterian Weill Cornell Medical Center and CVS Healthcare before owning and operating PeachFuzz Laser Studio. She is also a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in Advertising and Marketing Communications.

She was inducted into 2021 Target's prestigious Forward Founders accelerator program and has been featured on Refinery29's Unbothered and PIX11 . Keisha is a proud wife and mother of two children and resides in Brooklyn, NY.

