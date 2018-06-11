Summertime in the Heart of the Texas Hill Country

And, if you'd like to explore something new to do, try caving or check out the emergence of more than 15 million bats, the world's largest bat colony, as they spiral out of Bracken Cave at dusk for their nightly insect hunt – an unforgettable sight. Looking for a challenge? There's a four-story obstacle course with a zip line and a sports complex with a cable lake and skateboard park.

As you plan your summertime vacation, consider whether your destination offers enough things to do inside and outside. Summer is when most people spend more time outdoors. Plenty of water recreation, outdoor sports and activities, and picnic and outdoor dining is a must for summer vacations. But, don't forget to include opportunities to relax and have fun in the shade, too. Fun places to enjoy a beverage and some great food, listen to a great live band or dance, and some fun shopping, museums or live theater opportunities can guarantee that come rain or shine, everyone will have a great time.

Check out how New Braunfels, Texas, provides just the right balance of summertime fun with some great events and lots of indoor and outdoor fun:

The Rivers, Golf and more outdoor fun

A cool dip in the Guadalupe or Comal rivers, Schlitterbahn Water Park or a boating outing at Canyon Lake is summer in New Braunfels. Get your summertime vacation started outdoors with water recreation. For more information on the best way to enjoy the rivers, see TubeInNewBraunfels.

There's also golf, a drive in movie theater and lots more fun to be had outdoors.

Music

Gruene Hall, the iconic Texas dance hall provides some great live music events throughout the summer including:

Two Ton Tuesdays – 2018 marks the 23rd year of "Two Ton Tuesday Live from Gruene Hall." The rockabilly band's summerlong event has drawn over 230,000 fans since it began its annual run in 1995.

Friday Afternoon Club – A Gruene Hall Friday afternoon weekend kick off tradition, the happy hour includes prize giveaways, a live radio broadcast with guests like Ray Benson, Steve Earle, Delbert McClinton, Radney Foster, Hayes Carll and Ray Wylie Hubbard stopping by for a chat.

And there are lots more honky tonks and dance halls throughout the surrounding Texas Hill Country!

Concerts – Live music venues abound in the Texas Hill Country. Coming up June 16 at the Germania Farmers Verein Anhalt meeting (dance) hall, the "Country Caruso" Johnny Bush who wrote "Whiskey River," one of the all time Top 20 country music standards. For the local live music schedule, check out In New Braunfels.

Wineries and Craft Breweries

There are more than 50 unique and visually stunning wineries scattered throughout the Texas Hill Country, from Austin to Fredericksburg and Lampasas to New Braunfels. Check out events like The Grapevine's "Come and Taste It." If you're looking for some fun and love craft beer, check out the Masskrustemmen (Bier stein holding contest) at Krause's Café – you might win a chance to compete nationally in New York City.

For more opportunities to enjoy local area wine tasting and craft beer, check out all the New Braunfels craft beer tour and wine opportunities.

Shopping and Museums

Check out the shopping and local history with the Gruene Historic District and New Braunfels Downtown walking tours.

Just for Kids

The younger set will enjoy Landa Park's Miniature Train and the Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch Petting Barnyard and more great attractions just for kids.

Summer vacations are important family bonding opportunities. Make sure you make time for a family getaway this summer – with plenty of indoor and outdoor fun. New Braunfels has been entertaining Texas families for decades. Check out PlayInNewBraunfels and start planning your summer vacation.

