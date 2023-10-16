Summit 4x4's "Trails 4 Tatas" Event Raises Over $200,000 for the Baskin Breast Care Center

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 4x4, a leading local 4x4 customization shop, hosted its exhilarating "Trails 4 Tatas" event on October 14th. The event saw an impressive participation of over 60 off-road vehicles hitting the trails in a remarkable display of camaraderie, adventure, and community spirit. More importantly, this years event in addition to event sponsorships successfully raised over $55,000 in donations. Every dollar of the proceeds will be channeled to the Baskin Breast Care Center at Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC), ensuring vital support and care for those undergoing treatments for breast cancer.

While the off-road trails provided some heart-pounding excitement for participants and spectators alike, the true heart of this event is its noble cause. Summit 4x4 has always been committed to community service, and its events like this that exemplify that spirit. With over $200,000 raised in just 5 years, this event underscores the community's collective resolve to battle breast cancer and stand in solidarity with those affected.

"We're deeply grateful for the overwhelming support we received from participants, sponsors, and the entire community," said Jesse Wasil, Owner of Summit 4x4. "It's not just about the thrill of hitting an off-road trail, but also the journey to make a real difference in our local community. We're proud to contribute to the Baskin Breast Care Center at YRMC and their continued efforts in supporting breast cancer patients."

About Summit 4x4:

Summit 4x4 Company is a full-service custom off-road shop located in Prescott and Prescott Valley Arizona. Established in 2017 by Jesse Wasil and his brother Colton, Summit 4x4 has become a local leader for everything off-road. Proficient in custom builds of all kinds, the crew at Summit is dedicated to providing its customers with the best service, parts, and installs while delivering a unique and individual experience. Summit 4x4's devotion to community was the inspiration behind their 2 off-road clubs, the Summit 4x4 Club and Summit 4x4 Girl's Tribe.

These free clubs go on monthly runs, participate in quarterly How-To clinics, and are at the heart of fundraising programs like Trails 4 Tatas, an annual breast cancer awareness off-road event created to support the Baskin Breast Care Center at YRMC. An event that has been able to raise over $200,000 for the foundation since its inception in 2018.

