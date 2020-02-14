Summit 7 Announces CMMC Compliance Solutions for The Defense Industrial Base

Summit 7 Systems made the announcement at the Cloud Security and Compliance Series (CS2) Conference in Indianapolis, and the new CMMC Solutions will feature Microsoft's Office 365 GCC High and Azure Government Cloud Platforms.

Katie Arrington, CISO for Assistant Secretary for Defense Acquisition, was the keynote speaker for the CS2 Indianapolis Conference and stated, "Our adversaries are working hard every day to exfiltrate, hack, and breach our supply chain. CMMC is about creating critical thinking skills for Cybersecurity, and not another checklist. I don't want to lose a single supplier, but the culture of the DoD has changed and cyber best practices are now mandatory."

The new CMMC regulations eliminate self-certification of compliance, and DIB Contractors will be required to undergo 3rd-party Audits of their IT Systems and Cybersecurity Policies by independent Assessment companies trained in CMMC regulations to receive a CMMC compliance Level ranging from Level 1 to Level 5.

Scott Edwards, President of Summit 7 Systems, commented, "Our new CMMC Compliance Solutions are built on our deep expertise with Microsoft Cloud Platforms and DoD Cybersecurity regulations, and will be available this quarter." Edwards added "We are honored to partner with the DIB in helping secure the supply chain and ultimately protect the Warfighter."

About Katie Arrington

Katie Arrington currently is the Chief Information Security Officer for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition. In this position, she serves as the central hub and integrator within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, OUSD(A&S), to align acquisition cyberstrategy. As the cyber-lead and programmatic analytic advisor for strategic cyber-programs, Arrington is responsible for conducting analysis within the major defense acquisition program portfolio and across the DoD.

About Summit 7 Systems

Summit 7 Systems is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 Systems is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

www.cmmc.blog

About Cloud Security and Compliance Conference (CS2)

CS2 is a one-day informational cybersecurity conference for government contractors looking to meet cybersecurity regulations, address security threats, and glean best practices for their cloud investments. Speakers include cloud and cybersecurity experts from technology leaders, such as Microsoft, and representatives from local and federal government. The next CS2 event will be held in San Diego, CA on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

www.cs2.cloud

