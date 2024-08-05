Summit 7 Announces Free Virtual Event for Defense Industry CMMC Readiness

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, the nation's leading provider for the U.S. Defense supply chain with the Microsoft Government Cloud announces its upcoming CMMC solution event for higher education institutions and DoD contractors, Secure the DIB: Summer Camp. This free virtual event, which takes place on August 7, 2024, will help contractors address the cybersecurity and compliance challenges faced by organizations within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). Specifically, Summit 7 will address the challenges and pose solutions to the fast-encroaching CMMC timeline.

Secure the DIB: Summer Camp by Summit 7

Attendees will hear from industry leaders who will share their knowledge and experience in CMMC compliance and cybersecurity for the DIB as well as the current and future state of cybersecurity within the defense sector.

Sessions will include:

Scout Leader Wisdom: CEO's Perspective on CMMC Costs by Summit 7 CEO Scott Edwards

Safeguard the Camp: Protecting CUI in Microsoft 365 GCC High and Azure Gov by Summit 7 VP of Marketing Sam Stiles and Microsoft Senior Product Marketing Manager Shawn Hays

and Microsoft Senior Product Marketing Manager Trailblazing CMMC: Finding a Path with Guardian MSP and Vigilance MSSP by Summit 7 Director of Product Management, Managed Services, Brad Shannon and Summit 7 vCIO Jana Abbott

and Summit 7 vCIO An IT Director's Thru-Hike on the CMMC Trail by Summit 7 Director of Engagement Daniel Akridge and Intrepid Director of Information Technology Christopher Huys

As cyber threats remain at the forefront of governmental concerns, organizations in the defense supply chain must stay ahead of the curve in their cybersecurity and compliance practices. This event aims to provide attendees with the latest insights, strategies, and tools to enhance their cybersecurity posture and ensure compliance with the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) and the upcoming Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements.

Registration for Secure the DIB: Summer Camp is now open. To save your spot and learn more about the event, please visit summit7.us/securethedib.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI. Summit 7 is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, visit https://www.summit7.us.

SOURCE Summit 7 Systems