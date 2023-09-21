Summit 7 CEO Scott Edwards Selected as 2023 Cyber Huntsville Award Recipient

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7), a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance and managed Cyber Huntsville, a 501(c)(6) non-profit organization made up of industry, government and academic institutions dedicated to cyber leadership in the North Alabama region, announced today at the National Cyber Summit that Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7, has been selected as the 2023 Cyber Huntsville award recipient for cybersecurity industry leadership.

Cyber Huntsville recognizes cybersecurity leaders in Government, Industry, and Academia. Members were asked to send in nominations to identify proven leaders and difference makers. Scott Edwards was nominated and selected among his peers as the overall winner for his leadership in the cybersecurity industry and his commitment to the community as a whole.

"I am honored to have been nominated and selected to receive such a prestigious award", said Scott Edwards. "It's always exciting to be acknowledged by your industry as a leader, but even bigger than winning an award is Summit 7's goal to help the Defense Industrial Base to secure the American Dream for future generations."

In addition to the over 800 companies that he has helped to protect critical data and systems as a part of his business, Summit 7, Scott has also founded the Managed Service Provider (MSP) Collective. He is the Executive Director of the Board of Directors of this organization. The mission of the MSP Collective is to inform the US Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers dedicated to the National Security mission of maintaining a secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure.

He has had a tremendous impact on the cyber community both locally and nationally, and this award is a testament to that impact.

Awards were presented at the 2023 National Cyber Summit on September 21, 2023.

Summit 7 Systems (Summit 7) is a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance and managed services for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

