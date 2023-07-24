Summit 7 Establishes the Managed Service Provider Collective: An Initiative to Protect the U.S. Critical Infrastructure

News provided by

Summit 7 Systems

24 Jul, 2023, 10:30 ET

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7, NeoSystems and Quzara today announced the launch of the Managed Service Providers for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure, a group of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) dedicated to the mission of maintaining a secure, functional, and resilient critical infrastructure.

The mission of the MSP Collective is to inform the US Government and critical infrastructure industries on topics related to MSPs and MSSPs. As a collective, the group seeks to collaborate as an industry advisory to Congress, the Department of Defense (DoD), the Cyber AB, and state legislatures to provide insight into the importance of External Service Providers in securing critical infrastructure, the federal contracting base, and the Defense Industrial Base (DIB).

"The MSP Collective is a group of MSPs and MSSPs dedicated to helping the US Government and Federal Ecosystem understand the important role External Service Providers can play in protecting critical infrastructure," said Summit 7 CEO, Scott Edwards. "We're excited to have NeoSystems and Quzara join us as the first two of three founding members."

The MSP Collective seeks to help define the requirements for External Service Providers handling or processing Controlled Unclassified Information as defined in DFARS 252.204-7012 / NIST SP 800-171. Its board members represent an extensive history of background and knowledge from government policy and standards to running successful MSPs for DoD contractors.

The MSP Collective is committed to providing best practices, industry insights, and collaboration opportunities to the US government and critical infrastructure industries. The MSP Collective plans to expand its membership in the coming months as it continues to grow and better serve its mission. Visit mspcollective.org for more information.

About The MSP Collective
MSPs for the Protection of Critical Infrastructure (The MSP Collective) is a non-profit entity that exists to inform the US Government and Critical Infrastructure industries on topics related to Managed Service Providers and Managed Security Service Providers dedicated to the National Security mission of maintaining a secure, functioning, and resilient critical infrastructure. The collective is in the process of completing 501(c)6 status as a Non Profit organization.

About Summit 7
Summit 7 is a national leader in cybersecurity, compliance, and managed services for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regulations for the DIB regarding CMMCDFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. Summit 7 Systems is privately held and headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama. 

SOURCE Summit 7 Systems

Also from this source

Summit 7 Attains 5 Microsoft Solution Partner Designations, 9 Advanced Specializations

Summit 7 Brings Microsoft's Azure Government Secret to Defense Base to Support Classified Data

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.