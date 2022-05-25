Summit 7 Receives Investment from WestView Capital Partners to Accelerate Growth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. and BOSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit 7 Systems ("Summit 7"), an industry-leading provider of security and compliance solutions for the Defense Industrial Base ("DIB"), announced today that it has received an investment from WestView Capital Partners ("WestView), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on middle market growth companies.

The investment will provide additional capital for Summit 7 to expand its growth strategies, and the company will continue to be led by Co-founder and CEO Scott Edwards and the current management team.

Summit 7 focuses on CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171 compliance for contractors supporting the US Department of Defense. Tweet this Summit 7 will continue to expand on its portfolio with Microsoft Government Cloud solutions for CMMC as the foundation. Summit 7 Systems is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

"We are excited to partner with WestView for this next step in our company's journey," said CEO Scott Edwards. "We can now execute our plans to add new solutions and offerings to our portfolio, as we continue to focus on securing and serving the DIB. With WestView's investment, it is a signal to our employees, to our Clients, and to Microsoft that Summit 7 has built a strong, successful organization that is strongly positioned for the future."

"As one of the leading Microsoft AOS-G Partners, Summit 7 has achieved impressive growth and is at the forefront of cybersecurity and compliance for the DIB," said Rick Williams, Managing Partner at WestView who will join Summit 7's Board of Directors. "Scott and Ben have assembled an experienced, impressive team and we are thrilled to partner with them on the next phase of growth," noted Williams. "Summit 7's focus on mission, service, and culture has been a significant contributor to their growth story and we are excited to support them in continuing to build upon their outstanding success" added Brett Rocheleau, Vice President at WestView who will also join the Company's board.

Summit 7 has established itself in the DIB as an end-to-end professional and managed services partner to aerospace and defense contractors, combining technical expertise across Microsoft's suite of security solutions with cybersecurity and regulatory expertise. The completion of the investment from WestView will allow Summit 7 to scale its market leadership position while maintaining focus on CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, CUI and ITAR compliance for contractors supporting the US Department of Defense.

"Given the opportunity that is in front of us, we thought it was important to partner with WestView in order to continue to provide the best service for our Clients, expand our capacity to innovate, and fund growth initiatives," noted Ben Curry, Co-founder and CTO.

Jason Batchelor, Summit 7's Chief Compliance Officer and an owner of the company expanded by adding "Our partnership with WestView is a game-changing opportunity enabling us to deepen our focus on cybersecurity compliance for the DIB and ultimately lead to an even stronger United States Warfighter."

WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP. Summit 7 was represented by BDO Capital Advisors and Holland & Knight LLP.

About Summit 7

Summit 7 Systems is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama and is a national leader in cybersecurity and compliance for the Aerospace and Defense industry and corporate enterprises. Summit 7's Microsoft Cloud solutions have led the way in meeting compliance regarding CMMC, DFARS, NIST 800-171, ITAR, and CUI data. The Summit 7 founding team has led the Company to achieve 14 Microsoft Gold competencies, 6 Advanced Specializations, and in 2020 was selected by Microsoft as their US Partner of the Year in Security and Compliance. For more information, please visit Summit7.us.

About WestView Capital Partners

WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm focused exclusively on middle market growth companies, manages approximately $1.7 billion in capital across four funds. WestView partners with existing management teams to sponsor minority and majority recapitalizations, growth, and consolidation transactions in industries such as software and IT services, healthcare technology and outsourcing, business services, consumer, and growth industrial. WestView focuses on investing in companies with revenue of at least $10 million and operating profits between $3 and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.wvcapital.com.

SOURCE Summit 7 Systems