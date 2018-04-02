Summit 7 Systems selected by Microsoft as one of the first to sell Office 365 Government Community Cloud (GCC) High Licensing

"We are very pleased to add this unique capability from Microsoft and expand our licensing portfolio from Office 365, Azure Commercial and Azure Government - to now include Office 365 GCC and GCC High. Providing the licensing for these environments complements the implementation, migration and support services we have provided for our clients over the last ten years," said Scott Edwards, President and Managing Partner at Summit 7 Systems.

The availability of Office 365 GCC High licensing for companies of less than 500 employees is a significant development for the Government and DoD Contractor market. It is particularly critical for Defense Contractors who must comply with the DFARS 252.204-7012 clause and are looking to move from Office 365 Commercial into the fully DFARS capable Office 365 GCC High environment to help them close out their Plan of Actions and Milestones (POA&M).

Brian Levenson, Microsoft 365 Product Marketing Manager, explains:

"Partners like Summit 7 Systems make Microsoft products and services come to life. Together, we empower everyone to achieve more with modern workplace solutions designed specifically for US Government agencies and Federal Contractors. With mobile productivity and secure collaboration technology from Microsoft and enablement services from partners like Summit 7 Systems, organizations in even the most highly regulated industries can operate like the most agile enterprise organization."

About Summit 7 Systems

Summit 7 Systems (S7S) is a Microsoft Gold Cloud Productivity Partner located in Huntsville, AL. The S7S team - led by an 11x Microsoft MVP - supports organizations through complex security and compliance implementations (DFARS/NIST 800-171/ITAR), difficult migrations, modernization of business processes, and ongoing management and maintenance of on premises and cloud infrastructure. S7S is also a Tier 1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider and Microsoft Managed Partner.

