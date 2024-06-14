Summit BHC Announces the Upcoming Opening of Las Cruces Recovery Center

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit BHC ("Summit"), a leading provider of high-quality, evidence-based behavioral health and addiction treatment services, is pleased to announce the upcoming opening of Las Cruces Recovery Center ("Las Cruces Recovery") in Las Cruces, New Mexico, scheduled for late summer 2024.

Las Cruces Recovery will be Summit's second facility in New Mexico and the 38th in its expanding network. The new center is designed to support adults with mental health and substance use disorders. With a dedicated team of experienced clinicians and support staff, it will offer a comprehensive range of services, including detoxification, residential treatment, and structured outpatient programs.

"Summit is excited to bring our expertise and dedication to the Las Cruces community with the opening of Las Cruces Recovery Center," stated Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. "This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to providing essential treatment services and support to individuals and families in need."

Summit brings a strong track record of clinical quality and operational expertise across the entire continuum of care, coupled with a culture of compassion focused on improving the lives we touch.

Las Cruces Recovery Center is located at 2939 Los Amigos CT, Las Cruces, NM 88011. An open house will be scheduled for mid-September.

About Summit

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, and founded in 2013, Summit's mission is to develop and operate a network of leading behavioral health hospitals and addiction treatment centers throughout the country while improving all the lives we touch. The Company's primary focus is on the provision of psychiatric services and substance use disorder treatment within a flexible, compassionate, and dynamic continuum of care. The leadership team at Summit is composed of senior executives with decades of combined experience in the behavioral healthcare industry at the national level. The Company currently owns and operates 37 freestanding facilities in 19 states across the country.

