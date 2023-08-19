Summit Carbon Solutions Submits Revised Pipeline Permit Application

News provided by

Summit Carbon Solutions

19 Aug, 2023, 11:34 ET

Responds to North Dakota PSC's concerns, reroutes north of Bismarck

AMES, Iowa, Aug. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) is pleased to announce the submission of a Petition for Reconsideration for their pipeline permit application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission (ND PSC), showcasing its continued commitment to the community and addressing previously raised concerns.

In the Petition, SCS addressed previously raised concerns:

  • Rerouting around Bismarck: Summit has implemented specific re-routes that includes moving the pipeline almost 10 miles north of Bismarck's city limits, addressing concerns about city growth and future development.
  • Avoidance Areas: Summit has rerouted or planned drills to avoid areas of concern, including game management areas and areas that may present a geo-hazard risk such as a landslide.
  • Cultural Resource Surveys: Summit is working with the State Historic Preservation Office to document the results of cultural surveys and is confident no historic or archeological sites will be affected by the Project. To date, Summit has completed cultural surveys on approximately 90% of the pipeline route.

Project Advancements:

  • Landowner Support: Nearly 80 percent of the right-of-way (ROW) for the pipeline route has been secured through voluntary easements from local landowners, including parts of the new pipeline route.
  • Sequestration Site Advancement: SCS has successfully secured almost 90 percent of the space needed for its carbon sequestration sites in North Dakota.

"We're truly grateful for the trust and support shown by the landowners of North Dakota, allowing us to make substantial progress in our pipeline route and sequestration site plans," said Summit Carbon Solutions CEO Lee Blank. "Addressing the concerns of the ND PSC is a top priority for us, and we've worked diligently to revise our application accordingly. Our aim is to work collaboratively, listen to everyone's input, and align our project with the long-term vision that North Dakota has for its energy and agricultural sectors. We are confident that our efforts will contribute positively to North Dakota's future, and we're excited to be part of this journey."

Summit Carbon Solutions is driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthening the marketplace for Midwest-based farmers, and creating jobs. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States. More information, visit: www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com. 

Contact: 
Sabrina Zenor 
515.207.8608 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Summit Carbon Solutions

