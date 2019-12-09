Summit CityMD Announces Key Executive Appointments

NEW YORK and BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit CityMD, the first-of-its-kind health care entity created by the merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, today announced the appointments of health care industry veterans Robert Scoskie and Matt Gove to growth-focused executive positions. Most recently with Northwell Health, Scoskie has joined Summit CityMD as Chief Business Development Officer. Recruited from Piedmont Healthcare, Gove was named the organization's Chief Marketing Officer. Scoskie will report to Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO of Summit CityMD, and Gove will report to the organization's President, Rob Connor, as part of the business operations leadership. Summit CityMD, which has more than 1,400 providers, over 6,400 employees, and nearly 200 locations in New Jersey and New York, will offer patients a seamless experience across a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care.

Serving the most dynamic, complex, and competitive health care market in the country, Summit CityMD is uniquely positioned to improve the lives of millions of patients, offering flexibility across the health care spectrum. "As we strive to change the health care landscape by providing both the highest quality care and the most convenient access, it's imperative to establish best-in-class operations with top brass talent," said Dr. Le Benger. "Rob Scoskie's leadership in market entry and expansion and strategic ventures will help us achieve our mission-critical goals."

Prior to Summit CityMD, Scoskie was Executive Director, Strategic Ventures at Northwell Health. Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider with 23 hospitals, around 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. Before his 14-year tenure at Northwell Health, Scoskie was Vice President, Operations & Business Development at West Penn Allegheny Health System. He also held senior positions at Schering-Plough Corporation and Mon Health.

As Chief Marketing Officer for Summit CityMD, Gove is responsible for all Summit CityMD marketing, including digital and traditional marketing strategies, PR and external communications, community outreach, and several other avenues that promote brand awareness and loyalty while facilitating growth.

"Matt Gove brings an outstanding track record of expanding patient access, driving patient loyalty and improving engagement among patients, physician and employees through leadership of strategic marketing, consumer strategy and patient experience to Summit CityMD," said Rob Connor.

Prior to Summit CityMD, Gove held positions as Chief Consumer Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Piedmont Healthcare in Atlanta, the state-leading 11-hospital, $4 billion health system, which includes 2200+ affiliated physicians in 550+ locations. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Marketing and External Affairs at Grady Health System.

By leveraging CityMD's strength in urgent care and Summit Medical Group's expertise in coordinated, value-based primary and specialty care, the combined entity will create a uniquely accessible comprehensive care delivery model for patients in the NY/NJ metro area. Initial patient benefits will include co-located physicians and specialists in New Jersey, the growth of primary care providers in the New York market, and urgent care expansion.

"Summit CityMD will have the ability to treat more comprehensive and specialty-specific medical needs of patients through quicker, more reliable referrals and a highly coordinated care model," said Dr. Le Benger. "We are setting out to provide more access points for care, expand our primary care offering at a rapid pace, and grow our base of patients who will receive comprehensive care in the communities that we serve."

About Summit CityMD

Established in 2019 as a result of the merger between Summit Medical Group , one of the premier physician-governed multispecialty medical groups in the country, and CityMD , the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit CityMD provides patients an exceptional, seamless experience across a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. The first integrated delivery of care network of its kind, the combined organization has more than 1,400 providers, over 6,400 employees and nearly 200 locations in New Jersey and New York. For more information, visit Summit-CityMD.com .

