Summit CityMD Announces Key Executive Appointments

NEW YORK and BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit CityMD, the first-of-its-kind health care entity created by the merger of Summit Medical Group and CityMD, today announced a new regional approach to growing and managing the organization along with a commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI).

A Regional Approach to Management

"Today, we are moving to a regional management approach to continue our strategic growth in the New York metropolitan area," said Jeffrey Le Benger, MD, CEO, Summit CityMD. "All clinical operations and leadership, including urgent care and multi-specialty practices, will become part of their respective regions under the following leadership, who are all proven clinical leaders on both sides of our organization."

New York region:

Vincent "Jim" Campasano, MD, Chief Operating Officer, New York Region

Dan Frogel , MD, Chief Medical Officer, New York Region

New Jersey region:

Jennifer Marchitto , Chief Operating Officer, New Jersey Region

, Chief Operating Officer, New Jersey Region Jack Cappitelli , MD, Chief Medical Officer, New Jersey Region

The regional COOs will oversee all urgent care and physician practice operations in their respective regions. They will report to Summit CityMD President Rob Connor. The regional CMOs will oversee the medical care model and report to Summit CityMD CMO Kerry LeBenger, MD.

"I am certain this regional approach will help us quickly add physician practices in New York while expanding our comprehensive care model in New Jersey. We are fortunate to have such accomplished leaders to take us there," Le Benger continued.

Focus on Quality

Additionally, with an uncompromising focus on quality initiatives, Summit CityMD promoted Ashish Parikh, MD as its Chief Quality Officer. Dr. Parikh is already a proven leader in driving high quality clinical outcomes, and his elevated role will be a critical piece as Summit CityMD builds out its integrated approach to care across the tri-state area.

A Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)

The creation of a DEI program along with the appointment of Natalie Thigpen to the newly created role of Senior Vice President, DEI, represents a meaningful commitment by Summit CityMD to support the advancement of DEI as a shared responsibility and strategic business priority that will play an important role in the organization's success.

Thigpen will be responsible for developing, launching, and running the DEI program for Summit CityMD. She will initially focus on three broad areas: A talent acquisition model for providers and managers; training programs on diversity, equity, inclusion, development, and retention; and, ensuring awareness and inclusion in the patient experience. These efforts, along with the company's continual work to create a uniquely accessible comprehensive care delivery model, are closely tied to the company's mission to build healthier, kinder communities.

About Summit CityMD

Established in 2019 as a result of the merger between Summit Medical Group , one of the premier physician-governed multispecialty medical groups in the country, and CityMD , the leading urgent care provider in the New York metro area, Summit CityMD provides patients an exceptional, seamless experience across a full spectrum of high-quality primary, specialty, and urgent care. The first integrated delivery of care network of its kind, the combined organization has more than 1,600 providers, approximately 8,000 employees and nearly 200 locations in New Jersey and New York. For more information, visit Summit-CityMD.com .

