Summit Clinical Research and Pinnacle Clinical Research Unite as Summit Clinical Research Solutions, Creating a Fully Integrated Clinical Research Platform

The combined organization delivers a unified ecosystem spanning site operations, partner-site networks, patient recruitment, medical communications, and early-phase CRO services.

SAN ANTONIO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Clinical Research Solutions ("Summit") is excited to announce the unification of Summit Clinical Research ("SCR") and Pinnacle Clinical Research ("PCR") under a single master brand, creating an integrated clinical research organization designed to simplify sponsor engagement and accelerate trial execution across the clinical development lifecycle.

Summit brings together five coordinated platforms under one organization, offering sponsors a seamless, scalable model for study delivery:

Pinnacle — a 14-site integrated research network recognized for leadership in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), metabolic disease, obesity, Alzheimer's disease, and other complex therapeutic areas.





— a 14-site integrated research network recognized for leadership in Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis ("MASH"), metabolic disease, obesity, Alzheimer's disease, and other complex therapeutic areas. Elevation — integrated research organization ("IRO") services and a global partner-site network spanning 120 sites across eight countries, extending sponsor reach while preserving the strengths and local identity of affiliated sites.





— integrated research organization ("IRO") services and a global partner-site network spanning 120 sites across eight countries, extending sponsor reach while preserving the strengths and local identity of affiliated sites. Apogee — centralized patient recruitment and enrollment solutions designed to improve speed, precision, and patient engagement.





— centralized patient recruitment and enrollment solutions designed to improve speed, precision, and patient engagement. Ascend — medical communications and scientific strategy services supporting sponsors across development and commercialization.





— medical communications and scientific strategy services supporting sponsors across development and commercialization. Apex — specialized early-phase CRO capabilities supporting complex and emerging therapeutic programs.

Together, these platforms form a connected clinical research ecosystem built to reduce operational fragmentation, improve enrollment performance, and deliver greater consistency across clinical programs.

Across Summit-supported studies, affiliated sites — led significantly by Pinnacle — account for approximately 25% of participating trial sites while contributing more than 40% of enrolled patients on average. Since 2018, Summit has supported more than 50 sponsors across 115 clinical trials.

The announcement follows a period of significant organizational growth, including expanded leadership in obesity, metabolic disease, and Alzheimer's disease, alongside continued investments in infrastructure, technology, and site capabilities to support increasingly complex development programs.

Importantly, the unification reinforces Summit's longstanding commitment to its affiliated sites and CRO partners. Summit will continue investing in and supporting its Elevation partner-site network with the infrastructure, collaboration, and operational support that have defined the organization's approach to date.

"Bringing Summit and Pinnacle together under one brand reflects the way we already operate," said Mazen Noureddin, MD, MHSc, FAASLD. "Sponsors, sites, and partners already benefit from the integration of these capabilities. A unified Summit brand makes those capabilities easier to access, creates greater consistency across engagements, and strengthens our ability to support increasingly complex clinical development programs."

Sponsors, partners, and investigators with questions about the organization can contact Summit at: [email protected]

About Summit Clinical Research Solutions

Summit Clinical Research Solutions is an integrated clinical research organization delivering high-quality execution across the clinical trial lifecycle. Through its integrated site network (Pinnacle), global partner-site network and IRO services (Elevation), centralized recruitment platform (Apogee), medical communications and scientific strategy services (Ascend), and early-phase CRO capabilities (Apex), Summit helps sponsors accelerate and optimize clinical development.

Clinical Research Solutions. Elevated.

For more information, visit:

www.summitclinicalresearch.com

SOURCE Summit Clinical Research