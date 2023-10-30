SUMMIT CLINICAL RESEARCH (THE LEADING INTEGRATED RESEARCH ORGANIZATION IN THE MASH FIELD) TO PRESENT LEADING EDGE INSIGHTS AT THE AASLD LIVER MEETING FROM OVER 6,000 PATIENTS ACROSS MULTIPLE CLINICAL TRIALS

Summit Clinical Research

30 Oct, 2023, 14:08 ET

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Clinical Research ("SCR") is thrilled to announce four of its physicians have been selected to present at the esteemed AASLD Liver Meeting in Boston. The research, focusing on Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and related subjects contains significant findings derived from therapeutic trials involving over 6,000 patients. These will be showcased in an oral presentation and several poster sessions.

Leading our presentations will be the luminaries of our Summit Clinical Research network (the "Summit Network"): Dr. Stephen Harrison, Dr. Mazen Noureddin, Dr. Naim Alkhouri, and Dr. Jörn Schattenberg. Our scientific collaboration extends to other world-renowned academic experts such as Dr. Michael Charlton, Dr. Vlad Ratziu, and Dr. Adrián Gadano. 

Dr. Harrison, Founder and Chairman of Summit Clinical Research; Founder and Chairman of Pinnacle Clinical Research, commented: "Summit Clinical Research is a beacon in the MASH arena. With a foundation in non-invasive, predictive (NIT) tests and a vast network spanning 100 global sites, we set unmatched standards in trial enrollment. As dedicated participants in clinical development, our thorough examination of trial data illuminates the complexities of disease pathways, helping identify risks and gauge the severity of conditions. Summit's prominent role in clinical development fosters deep insights into disease prediction and pioneering non-invasive testing."

Dr. Noureddin, Chief Scientific Officer of SCR & Director of Houston Research Institute, stated "Summit Clinical Research is at the forefront of scientific leadership in the realm of novel MASH clinical developments, championing innovative treatment modalities. Through SCR's targeted therapeutic expertise and formalized site network, we are dedicated to advancing the field, shaping the future of medicine and patient care."

Dr. Schattenberg, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Metabolic Liver Research Program at the University Medical Center Mainz, Germany commented, "Internationally recognized, Summit Clinical Research's expertise, paired with its expansive global footprint, fosters a unique collaboration among thought leaders worldwide. This synergy drives efficiencies in development, merging diverse insights for groundbreaking advancements."

Dr. Alkhouri, Chief Medical Officer & Director of the SLD Program at Arizona Liver Health said, "Arizona Liver Health is honored to be an integral part of the Summit Clinical Research network. Recognizing the significance of access to diverse patient populations, we believe it's crucial in driving meaningful advancements in liver health. Summit's clinical network of community sites has the capacity to enroll Hispanic populations among other under-served populations, answering the new FDA requirements for diversity in clinical trials. As experts, we actively contribute to the myriad of development programs within the Summit Network, emphasizing collaboration, innovation, and enriching the vast spectrum of initiatives".

These key opinion leaders ("KOLs") underscore our leading position in liver health and research and enable Summit Clinical Research to integrate cutting-edge science into clinical trial execution, while serving as a testament to our dedication and expertise in the field.

Through our collaborative efforts and the shared expertise of our academic KOLs, Summit Clinical Research is poised to make meaningful advancements in the realm of liver health.

Oral presentations at AASLD 2023:

  • OS-239: "Clinical, Biological, and Imaging Predictors of At-Risk Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH): Combined Data from Multiple Therapeutic Trials". Date: Sunday 11/12, Location: Hynes Convention Center, Ballroom A, Time: 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM, Presenter: Stephen Harrison.

Poster presentations at AASLD 2023, Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023 (8:00 AM - 5:00 PM):

  • Abstract #2014-A: "Association Between Renal Function and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Severity". Location: Hynes Convention Center, Poster Hall A, Presenter: Stephen Harrison.
  • Abstract #2136-A: "Age has Independent Positive and Negative Associations with Advanced Fibrosis and Steatosis". Location: Hynes Convention Center, Poster Hall A, Presenter: Stephen Harrison.
  • Abstract #2049-A: "Glycemic Control Impacts FIB-4 Performance to Predict Advanced Fibrosis and is Independently Associated with the Presence of Hepatocyte Ballooning". Location: Hynes Convention Center, Poster Hall A, Presenter: Stephen Harrison.
  • Abstract #2065-A: "Liver Histology Overestimates Steatosis in Presence of Advanced Fibrosis". Location: Hynes Convention Center, Poster Hall A, Presenter: Mazen Noureddin.
  • Abstract #2221-A: "Metabolic Control Worsens with Increasing Fibrosis Stage in Patients with Pre-Cirrhotic Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)". Location: Hynes Convention Center, Poster Hall A, Presenter: Jorn Schattenberg.
  • Poster #2157-A: "Description of Diversity in Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Clinical Trials". Location: Hynes Convention Center, Poster Hall A, Presenter: Naim Alkhouri.

The presentations at the AASLD Liver Meeting highlight the critical role of continued research in liver diseases and metabolic disorders. Summit Clinical Research is honored to significantly contribute to these efforts and share our insights with the medical community.

About Summit Clinical Research:

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Summit Clinical Research is an Integrated Research Organization dedicated to MASH clinical trials, that delivers a full spectrum of study enrollment and site enrichment services to sites and sponsors in our network. From our inception in 2018, Summit has increasingly built a leadership team of uniquely specialized physicians, key opinion leaders, and clinical operations team professionals that span the health care industry.

For more information about Summit Clinical Research and its ongoing initiatives, please visit https://summitclinicalresearch.com or contact [email protected]

Follow Summit Clinical Research on www.linkedin.com/company/summit-clinical-research/

