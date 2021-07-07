Summit Companies Acquires Republic Fire Protection and Fire Ranger to Enter the Florida and Georgia Markets

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), a leading fire and life safety service and installation company, announced that the company's subsidiary, Summit Fire & Security, acquired Republic Fire Protection ("Republic") in its largest strategic add-on acquisition to date. In addition to the acquisition of Republic, Summit Fire & Security also completed the acquisition of Fire Ranger Marine and Fire Ranger Extinguisher Service (together, "Fire Ranger"), based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. These acquisitions expand Summit Fire & Security's presence into the growing Florida and Georgia markets, with opportunities for future organic growth and additional acquisitions in the region.

Since CI Capital Partners invested in Summit in 2017, the company has employed an active expansion strategy, completing 53 add-on acquisitions. Summit was founded in 1999 and, prior to CI Capital Partners' ownership, operated primarily in the upper Midwestern United States. As a result of the execution of its strategic plan, the company has dramatically expanded its geographic footprint and today operates in 20 states.

Republic is a Fort Myers, Florida-based fire and life safety company that provides Summit Fire & Security with a scaled entry into the attractive, large and rapidly growing Southeast market. With offices in Fort Myers and Jacksonville, Florida and Loganville, Georgia, Republic has a broad set of capabilities in fire sprinkler, suppression and fire alarm systems. Summit Fire & Security, working in close partnership with Republic's existing talented leadership team, will drive continued growth in the Southeastern United States through organic expansion and future acquisitions. The Fire Ranger acquisition, completed in conjunction with the acquisition of Republic, expands Summit Fire & Security's reach into the Fort Lauderdale, Florida market and gives Summit a larger presence in specialty marine fire suppression capabilities.

"Summit has been looking for a hub to enter the attractive Southeast market, and we believe Republic and Fire Ranger present that opportunity, with a rare combination of regional scale and attractive business mix. We are thrilled to have completed the acquisitions of Republic and Fire Ranger, and look forward to building out the full suite of services in each office," said Jeff Evrard, CEO of Summit Companies.

"There is a clear opportunity for continued organic growth at the existing branches of Republic, which we expect will benefit from Summit's strong executive leadership, best-in-class systems, and back-office support. In addition, we see a significant opportunity to continue to build out Summit's presence in the region with additional strategic acquisitions," added William Swayne, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners.

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), through its subsidiaries, provides premier fire and life safety services with an expanding national presence. Since 1999, Summit has been a leader in the fire and life safety space with experience and capabilities that create a one-stop-shop solution for fire detection and fire suppression on a local and national scale. Summit Companies' subsidiaries meet all of a customer's requirements for fire protection, fire security, consulting and engineering services. SFP Holding, Inc., the parent company of the Summit Companies subsidiaries, is owned by management and CI Capital Partners, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management. Learn more at: www.SummitCompanies.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm dedicated to investing in middle-market companies with over $2.4 billion of invested capital. Throughout its 28-year history, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made approximately 400 platform company and add-on acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

