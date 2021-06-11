Summit Companies Continues National Expansion with Ten Recently Completed Strategic Add-on Acquisitions
Summit Companies, Through Its Subsidiaries, Has Completed 51 Add-on Acquisitions Under the Ownership of CI Capital Partners
Jun 11, 2021, 08:00 ET
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), a leading fire and life safety service and installation company, announced that the company's subsidiaries, Summit Fire & Security and Summit Fire Protection, recently completed ten strategic acquisitions. Summit Companies provides inspection, testing and monitoring, service and repair, installation, and consulting services for fire protection, life safety and security systems. It services customers in commercial, industrial, government, healthcare and multi-family residential facilities.
CI Capital Partners has employed an active expansion strategy for Summit during its three and a half years of ownership, completing 51 total add-on acquisitions, including 12 in 2021 to date. Summit was founded in 1999, and prior to CI Capital Partners' ownership, operated primarily in the upper Midwestern United States. As a result of the execution by CI Capital Partners and management of Summit's strategic plan, the company has dramatically expanded its geographic footprint and today operates in 18 states. Simultaneously, Summit has made investments in infrastructure to support its rapid growth.
Overview of Recent Acquisitions:
- Reliable Fire Protection strengthens Summit Fire & Security's presence in the Southern U.S. with expansion into three new states – Arkansas, Louisiana, and Tennessee. Reliable specializes in fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems
- Lepper Alarm Communications, related to the purchase of Reliable Fire Protection, enhances Summit Fire & Security's fire alarm and security monitoring capabilities in the Arkansas market
- Protection Systems specializes in low voltage systems including fire alarm, CCTV, nurse call and access control systems, and strengthens Summit Fire Protection's presence in Fargo, ND and St. Cloud, MN
- AllStar Fire Protection and Fidelity Fire Protection both enhance Summit Fire & Security's suppression offerings in Salt Lake City, UT
- Red Arrow Fire Extinguisher expands Summit Fire Protection's presence in Michigan
- Sierra Fire & Communications enhances Summit Fire Protection's current operations in Arizona
- Phoenix Fire Protection and Casper Fire Extinguisher, two Wyoming-based businesses, expand Summit Fire & Security's business into Wyoming, as the first two offices in the state
- Bay Area Fire & Safety, based in Houston, TX, expands Summit Fire & Security's existing presence in Houston
"We are very pleased to welcome these ten new teams to Summit, each of whom have built impressive organizations with strong reputations for excellence in their respective market segments. We are proud to expand and improve relationships with customers nationally, while offering them an increasingly comprehensive service platform," said Jeff Evrard, CEO of Summit Companies.
"Through these recent acquisitions, we continue our strategic expansion plans to build a premier fire and life safety business with a national footprint and best-in-class service standards," added William Swayne, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners.
ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES
SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), through its subsidiaries, provides premier fire and life safety services with an expanding national presence. Since 1999, Summit has been a leader in the fire and life safety space with experience and capabilities that create a one-stop-shop solution for fire detection and fire suppression on a local and national scale. Summit Companies' subsidiaries meet all of a customer's requirements for fire protection, fire security, consulting and engineering services. SFP Holding, Inc., the parent company of the Summit Companies subsidiaries, is owned by management and CI Capital Partners, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management. Learn more at: www.SummitCompanies.com
ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS
CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 395 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.
