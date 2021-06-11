Summit Companies Continues National Expansion with Ten Recently Completed Strategic Add-on Acquisitions

CI Capital Partners has employed an active expansion strategy for Summit during its three and a half years of ownership, completing 51 total add-on acquisitions, including 12 in 2021 to date. Summit was founded in 1999, and prior to CI Capital Partners' ownership, operated primarily in the upper Midwestern United States. As a result of the execution by CI Capital Partners and management of Summit's strategic plan, the company has dramatically expanded its geographic footprint and today operates in 18 states. Simultaneously, Summit has made investments in infrastructure to support its rapid growth.

Overview of Recent Acquisitions:

Reliable Fire Protection strengthens Summit Fire & Security's presence in the Southern U.S. with expansion into three new states – Arkansas , Louisiana , and Tennessee . Reliable specializes in fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems

, , and . Reliable specializes in fire sprinkler and fire alarm systems Lepper Alarm Communications, related to the purchase of Reliable Fire Protection, enhances Summit Fire & Security's fire alarm and security monitoring capabilities in the Arkansas market

market Protection Systems specializes in low voltage systems including fire alarm, CCTV, nurse call and access control systems, and strengthens Summit Fire Protection's presence in Fargo, ND and St. Cloud, MN

and AllStar Fire Protection and Fidelity Fire Protection both enhance Summit Fire & Security's suppression offerings in Salt Lake City, UT

Red Arrow Fire Extinguisher expands Summit Fire Protection's presence in Michigan

Sierra Fire & Communications enhances Summit Fire Protection's current operations in Arizona

& Communications enhances Summit Fire Protection's current operations in Phoenix Fire Protection and Casper Fire Extinguisher, two Wyoming -based businesses, expand Summit Fire & Security's business into Wyoming , as the first two offices in the state

Fire Protection and Fire Extinguisher, two -based businesses, expand Summit Fire & Security's business into , as the first two offices in the state Bay Area Fire & Safety, based in Houston, TX , expands Summit Fire & Security's existing presence in Houston

"We are very pleased to welcome these ten new teams to Summit, each of whom have built impressive organizations with strong reputations for excellence in their respective market segments. We are proud to expand and improve relationships with customers nationally, while offering them an increasingly comprehensive service platform," said Jeff Evrard, CEO of Summit Companies.

"Through these recent acquisitions, we continue our strategic expansion plans to build a premier fire and life safety business with a national footprint and best-in-class service standards," added William Swayne, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners.

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies), through its subsidiaries, provides premier fire and life safety services with an expanding national presence. Since 1999, Summit has been a leader in the fire and life safety space with experience and capabilities that create a one-stop-shop solution for fire detection and fire suppression on a local and national scale. Summit Companies' subsidiaries meet all of a customer's requirements for fire protection, fire security, consulting and engineering services. SFP Holding, Inc., the parent company of the Summit Companies subsidiaries, is owned by management and CI Capital Partners, a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management. Learn more at: www.SummitCompanies.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion in assets under management that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 395 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

Media Contact:

Daniel Yunger

Kekst

212.521.4800

SOURCE CI Capital