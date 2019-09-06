Summit Companies Expands Presence In Texas

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Companies, a premier fire and life safety company, announced its acquisition of two East Texas fire and life safety companies – Southern Supply Company and United Security Services. The addition of the two companies based in Lufkin, Texas expands Summit's presence in the state, where it previously established operations in Houston with the acquisition of A1 Fire Equipment in November 2018. Summit Companies has locations in Arizona, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, and provides its services across the United States.

Southern Supply Company, which is led by Jeff Anderson, provides a range of fire and life safety services to the East Texas region. "Southern Supply Company fits nicely into Summit's expansion strategy for the greater Houston area," said Summit Companies CEO Jeff Evrard. "Jeff Anderson has built an amazing team that we quickly realized would align well with Summit and its core values."

Anderson added, "I am honored that Southern Supply will be a part of Summit, a company that shares our values and culture. And I am extremely pleased that our associates will continue on with Summit."

United Security Services, owned by Charles "Bud" Parham, is a professional fire alarm and security business, also serving the greater Houston area. "We are proud to have the United Security team become an integral part of our Texas expansion," commented Summit's Evrard. "Summit is pleased to expand its fire and security business by acquiring United Security, which has an excellent team and customer service record."

Parham added, "Summit will bring us to the next level as we continue to grow and serve our customers. We are excited to join a great organization that will be able to offer our valued customers a one-stop fire and life safety package."

Summit Companies has completed 28 add-on acquisitions under the ownership of CI Capital Partners, a leading North American private equity investment firm. "Jeff Evrard and the Summit management team have rapidly and strategically expanded the company's geographic coverage, now strengthening its presence in Texas," said Timothy Hall, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing to support Summit's growth."

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

Summit Companies is a premier fire and life safety company with an expanding national presence in the United States. The company has expertise across the entire spectrum of fire and life safety categories, including: fire extinguishers; extinguishing agents; pre-engineered kitchen, industrial and vehicle suppression systems; special hazard suppression systems; fire sprinkler systems; fire alarm systems; and security monitoring systems. In addition to its commitment to the design, installation, maintenance, and monitoring of these fire and life safety systems, Summit Companies is also engaged in the practice of fire protection engineering and risk management consultancy. Summit's success is driven by its people. The company is a culture-first organization committed to client service, diversity of capabilities, and technical excellence. Summit Companies is owned by management and CI Capital Partners. Learn more at: www.SummitCoUS.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 330 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

