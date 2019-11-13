Summit Companies Expands Presence To Oklahoma

Summit's approach to acquisitions is centered on organizational alignment to ensure the continued success of both employees and customers. "Mac Systems is a well-established business with excellent teams, and it was clear from the beginning that they will be a great addition to our growing business," stated Jeff Evrard, CEO of Summit Companies.

Mac Systems has served Oklahoma City and Tulsa with fire and life safety services since 1989. Drake McDannold of Mac Systems stated, "Mac Systems was built on a culture of hard work and excellence, with a customer-first approach. Summit approaches business the same way, and I am confident our customers will continue to receive great service while getting access to more resources and offerings. Our employees will have a great future ahead of them as they join the Summit team."

Summit's expansion into Oklahoma reflects the execution of a long-term strategy in the Southern and Southwestern region of the United States. In August 2018, Summit established a presence in Nevada through the add-on acquisition of A-1 National Fire Co. Through it's a-1 National Fire Co. subsidiary, Summit then established and broadened its presence in Texas, Nevada, and Utah with add-on acquisitions. Mac Systems' business in and around the key cities of Tulsa and Oklahoma City will complement this growing regional capability in the South-Southwest.

"We are pleased to expand the A-1 National Fire footprint into the greater heartland of our country. Following recent acquisitions in Texas, we are excited to enter Oklahoma and continue our expansion to better serve customers throughout the Southern and Southwestern United States," stated Nic Brown, SVP of A-1 National Fire Co.

Summit Companies has completed 30 add-on acquisitions under the ownership of CI Capital Partners, a leading North American private equity investment firm. "Jeff Evrard and the Summit management team have expanded the company's geographic coverage very carefully through strategic acquisitions," said Timothy Hall, Managing Director of CI Capital Partners. "We look forward to continuing to support Summit's growth."

ABOUT SUMMIT COMPANIES

Summit Companies is a premier fire and life safety company with an expanding national presence in the United States. The company has expertise across the entire spectrum of fire and life safety categories, including: fire extinguishers; extinguishing agents; pre-engineered kitchen, industrial and vehicle suppression systems; special hazard suppression systems; fire sprinkler systems; fire alarm systems; and security monitoring systems. In addition to its commitment to the design, installation, maintenance, and monitoring of these fire and life safety systems, Summit Companies is also engaged in the practice of fire protection engineering and risk management consultancy. Summit's success is driven by its people. The company is a culture-first organization committed to client service, diversity of capabilities, and technical excellence. Summit Companies is owned by management and CI Capital Partners. Learn more at: www.SummitCoUS.com

ABOUT CI CAPITAL PARTNERS

CI Capital Partners LLC is a leading North American private equity investment firm that has invested in middle-market companies since 1993. CI Capital forms partnerships with experienced management teams and entrepreneurs to build substantial businesses through add-on acquisitions, organic growth, and operational improvements. Since inception, CI Capital and its portfolio companies have made over 340 acquisitions representing approximately $10 billion in enterprise value. For more information on CI Capital Partners, please visit www.cicapllc.com.

